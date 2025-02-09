Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza on Exodus Split – ‘I Did Not Leave, I Was Let Go!!’

Back in January, Loudwire reported on American thrash metal band Exodus parting ways with longtime singer Steve “Zetro” Souza (and replacing him with former singer Rob Dukes). Recently, Souza has come forward to clarify that he “did not leave,” but instead was “let go.”

Souza's Explanation

Souza’s statements came in the form of replies to an Instagram post he made on Feb. 6 regarding his potential involvement in Testament’s next album. One follower commented, “We need a statement why you left Exodus again?” to which Souza answered: “really no statement, I was let go , if you read the statement it says exodus has parted ways , not Zetro has parted ways !”

Further down, someone else asked, “Why did you leave Exodus?” prompting Souza to explain once again: “I did not leave , I was let go !! Exodus parted ways with Zetro.”

Around Souza’s replies, other fans speculated that the separation was due to things such as “familial commitments” and money. Of course, said fans also shared how much they appreciated what Souza contributed to Exodus and how upset they were by the news.

For example, one person wrote: “i was and still am pissed they let you go,you are the voice of exodus.”

You can see Souza’s Instagram post below.

Souza and Dukes’ History With Exodus

Exodus first announced that they were parting ways with Souza by issuing the following statement via Instagram on Jan. 15:

Exodus have parted ways with Steve 'Zetro' Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does. And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to EXODUS! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can. Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue.

Given how integral Souza’s been to Exodus, it’s understandable why the news came as a shock to so many fans.

Specifically, he replaced Paul Baloff in 1986 (after fronting Legacy, which transformed into Testament). He made his debut on 1987’s Pleasures of the Flesh LP and – save for a couple of absences along the way – stayed until his alleged dismissal last month. In total, he sang on eight of Exodus’ studio records, with the last one being 2021’s Persona Non Grata.

As for Dukes, he joined in 2005 (directly replacing Souza) and stayed until 2014 (when Souza returned for the second time). Dukes made his debut on 2005’s Shovel Headed Kill Machine and last appeared on 2010’s Exhibit B: The Human Condition.

Exodus in 2025

In addition to swapping singers yet again, Exodus have announced a bunch of concert dates for later in 2025. In particular, they’ll be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their first LP, 1985’s Bound by Blood, with support from fellow thrashers Death Angel, Nukem and Blind Illusion. You can view all the details on Exodus’ website.