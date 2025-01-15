Exodus Split With Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza + Announce New Singer – See Statement

Exodus have split with longtime vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza. The band shared the news in a post on social media today (Jan. 15), also revealing that former singer Rob Dukes will return to the group.

"Exodus have parted ways with Steve 'Zetro' Souza. We thank Steve for his years fronting the band and all the killer music we made during that time. We wish him only the best in the future and much success with anything he does," the statement reads.

"And please help us welcome Rob Dukes back to Exodus! We are beyond stoked to have Rob back ripping up the stage with us and he's looking forward to crushing everything like only he can. Next chapter begins, new record rolls along as planned and the beatings will continue."

See the full post below.

Souza joined Exodus as their lead vocalist in 1986 after previously fronting the band Legacy (which later became Testament). Prior to Souza, Keith Stewart and Paul Baloff sang for the group, thus the first Exodus record that Souza sang on was 1987's Pleasures of the Flesh.

The vocalist remained in the band until their hiatus in 1993, rejoined again for two years from 2002 until 2004 and then returned again a decade later. In total, he sang on seven of the group's records.

Dukes, on the other hand, joined the group in 2005 following Souza's departure and remained until 2014, when Souza rejoined. Dukes sang on four Exodus albums, from 2005's Shovel Headed Kill Machine through 2010's Exhibit B: The Human Condition.

Souza has yet to provide a statement of his own regarding the split. The band have a handful of dates booked for 2025, which you can see on their website.