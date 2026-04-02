10 Thrash Albums You Probably Don’t Have in Your Vinyl Collection (But Should)

We bet you don't have all 10 of these thrash albums in your record collection and are here to say they all should be.

The classics are great, but don't wear the grooves the LPs, okay? Below, we've dug deep and uncovered some hidden gems, underrated releases and some newer thrash highlights you might not be up to speed on.

READ MORE: The Best Album by 15 Legendary Thrash Metal Bands

These 10 thrash records will take you from Brazil (and not by way of Sepultura) to Germany, Canada, Denmark, Costa Rica and, inside the U.S., Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.

See if you already have these and, if not, you can buy 'em below from the Loudwire Vinyl Shop!

Sodom, Tapping the Vein

Year: 1992

Must-Hear Songs: "The Crippler," "Body Parts," "Watchturn"

A great mix of thrash bordering on death metal with a biting, bonesaw production that cuts deep with steely riffs and multi-tempo mosh grooves. The end of Sodom's five-album hot streak that only took a few years and two albums to recover from.

Artillery, By Inheritance

Year: 1990

Must-Hear Songs: "Khomaniac," "By Inheritance," "Bombfood"

The best thrash album far too many thrash fans have never heard. The third album by Denmark's Artillery delivers complexity without overcalculation with eastern-melody trad metal leads bursting through the thrash gallops as it all skim-boards along the coastal edge of prog.

Sacrifice, Forward to Termination

Year: 1987

Must-Hear Songs: "Re-Animation," "Forward to Termination," "Flames of Armageddon"

Although they're part of the 'Big 4' of Canadian thrash metal (or so we say, at least), Sacrifice's lack of broader notoriety wasn't for lack of quality material, simply a victim of being on a small label. Decades later, we're grateful that label (Diabolic Force) took the effort so future generations can discover to Forward to Termination by the Toronto band.

Razor, Violent Restitution

Year: 1988

Must-Hear Songs: "Hypertension," "Behind Bars," "Violent Restitution," "Taste the Floor"

Speaking of Canadian Big 4 thrash bands, another Ontario act, Razor, also deserve more space in the thrash conversation than they're generally afforded. Ridiculously prolific (seven albums from 1985 through 1991), the band's final album with vocalist Stace "Sheepdog" McLaren and his stunning lung capacity can hang with most classics in your record collection.

Chemicide, Violence Prevails

Year: 2025

Must-Hear Songs: "Red Giant," "Violence Prevails," "72 Seasons" (Metallica cover)

You didn't think we're only here for the old school, did you? We shouted out Costa Rica's Chemicide and their fifth album in our ranking of the best thrash albums of 2025.

That title of Violence Prevails means business as Chemicide throw elbows with hardcore breakdowns and keep the adrenaline red-lined. And you just gotta hear their abbreviated version of the title track to Metallica's latest album — it's over four minutes shorter than the original!

Vulcano, Bloody Vengeance

Year: 1986

Must-Hear Songs: "Dominios of Death, ," "Incubus," "Bloody Vengeance"

You probably have some Sepultura LPs in your collection, but what about some others from the Brazilian metal scene? Vulcano's debut has a similar approach as Sepultura's Morbid Visions and Schizophrenia and the blackened edge countrymates Sarcafago delved further into.

EvilDead, Annihilation of Civilization

Year: 1989

Must-Hear Songs: "Annihilation of Civilization," "F.C.I. / The Awakening," "Gone Shooting,"

San Francisco's Bay Area overshadows what was also a thriving L.A. thrash scene in the '80s. Evildead came around a little late, releasing their debut in the second half of 1989 and put out one more album before disbanding in '91.

Thrash more in the vein of Vio-Lence and Forbidden, Annihilation of Civilization possesses bright, punchy leads to go with knotty riffs, always mindful of the fun factor (the album cover may have gone a bit too far in that regard).

Misfire, Product of the Environment

Year: 2025

Must-Hear Songs: "Day to Day," "We Went Through Hell," "Left for Dead"

Can't get enough of those Exodus stompers "Toxic Waltz" and "Black List?" Chicago's Misfire have your fix. They can still hit the gas when they want to, but this is the groovier end of thrash and "Day to Day" even sneaks in a little Meshuggah part.

Viking, Do Or Die

Year: 1988

Must-Hear Songs: "Berserker," "Hellbound," "Do or Die"

One of the heaviest thrash albums you've never heard, the debut from L.A.'s Viking is closer to Dark Angel and Germany's Kreator, only with a manic Vio-Lence like vocal delivery. That changed on the second album, Man of Straw, with a more refined skillset, but if you're looking for chunky, razor-edged thrash that goes full throttle, drop the needle on Do or Die.

Guitarist Brett Eriksen later joined Dark Angel for their riff bonanza album Time Does Not Heal.

Slaughter, Strappado

Year: 1987

Must-Hear Songs: "Incinerator," "The Curse," "Nocturnal Hell"

The other Slaughter (and one-time Sacrifice label mates), this death/thrash group's 1987 debut is a cult favorite. There's some proto-grindcore mixed in here, so Strappado packs a lot into 23 grimy minutes.

Think you're a thrash expert? See if you can guess the thrash albums from just one small piece of the album art! Start off in the beginner section and see how well you do my the end when it gets tougher!

Can You Guess These Thrash Metal Album Covers From Just A Small Piece? Try to guess these thrash album covers based on one small crop-section.

Two hints are offered for every album before the big reveal!

SCROLL SLOWLY OR YOU WILL REVEAL THE FULL ALBUM COVER!!! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

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