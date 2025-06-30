8 Essential Thrash Albums Every Metalhead Should Own on Vinyl
There are a handful of essential thrash albums that every metalhead should own on vinyl.
Thrash's beginnings date back to the early 1980s, but by that point, cassette tapes were much more popular than vinyl records. Later in the decade, CDs became the preferred tangible music format, so perhaps you already own some of these albums on CD.
But vinyl has experienced quite a resurgence in the last few years, so whether you're new to collecting vinyl, new to thrash or are simply looking to expand your record collection, we've got you covered with which you should grab a copy of.
As of recent, Loudwire's online merchandise store sells vinyl. There are tons of artists and genres you can search through, but we went through the thrash section and picked the ones we think are essential for you to own a copy of.
Plus, one of the records we chose came out in the last decade.
We listed three key tracks under each album cover below so you can see why we chose them, as well as a link to purchase the record through our store.
Scroll below to see our picks.
Metallica, Ride the Lightning (1984)
Key Tracks: "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Fade to Black," "Creeping Death"
Anthrax, Among the Living (1987)
Key Tracks: "Caught in a Mosh," "I Am the Law," "Indians"
Testament, The Legacy (1987)
Key Tracks: "Over the Wall," "Alone in the Dark," "Burnt Offerings"
Slayer, South of Heaven (1988)
Key Tracks: "South of Heaven," "Mandatory Suicide," "Silent Scream"
Overkill, The Years of Decay (1989)
Key Tracks: "Elimination," "I Hate," "The Years of Decay"
Megadeth, Rust in Peace (1990)
Key Tracks: "Holy Wars... the Punishment Due," "Hangar 18," "Tornado of Souls"
Suicidal Tendencies, Lights...Camera...Revolution! (1990)
Key Tracks: "You Can't Bring Me Down," "Lost Again," "Send Me Your Money"
Power Trip, Nightmare Logic (2017)
Key Tracks: "Soul Sacrifice," "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)," "Nightmare Logic"
