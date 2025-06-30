8 Essential Thrash Albums Every Metalhead Should Own on Vinyl

There are a handful of essential thrash albums that every metalhead should own on vinyl.

Thrash's beginnings date back to the early 1980s, but by that point, cassette tapes were much more popular than vinyl records. Later in the decade, CDs became the preferred tangible music format, so perhaps you already own some of these albums on CD.

But vinyl has experienced quite a resurgence in the last few years, so whether you're new to collecting vinyl, new to thrash or are simply looking to expand your record collection, we've got you covered with which you should grab a copy of.

As of recent, Loudwire's online merchandise store sells vinyl. There are tons of artists and genres you can search through, but we went through the thrash section and picked the ones we think are essential for you to own a copy of.

Plus, one of the records we chose came out in the last decade.

We listed three key tracks under each album cover below so you can see why we chose them, as well as a link to purchase the record through our store.

Scroll below to see our picks.

Metallica, Ride the Lightning (1984)

Megaforce
Key Tracks: "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Fade to Black," "Creeping Death"

Buy it here.

Anthrax, Among the Living (1987)

Megaforce Records
Key Tracks: "Caught in a Mosh," "I Am the Law," "Indians"

Buy it here.

Testament, The Legacy (1987)

Megaforce
Key Tracks: "Over the Wall," "Alone in the Dark," "Burnt Offerings"

Buy it here.

Slayer, South of Heaven (1988)

Def Jam
Key Tracks: "South of Heaven," "Mandatory Suicide," "Silent Scream"

Buy it here.

Overkill, The Years of Decay (1989)

Megaforce / Atlantic
Key Tracks: "Elimination," "I Hate," "The Years of Decay"

Buy it here.

Megadeth, Rust in Peace (1990)

Capitol Records
Key Tracks: "Holy Wars... the Punishment Due," "Hangar 18," "Tornado of Souls"

Buy it here.

Suicidal Tendencies, Lights...Camera...Revolution! (1990)

Epic
Key Tracks: "You Can't Bring Me Down," "Lost Again," "Send Me Your Money"

Buy it here.

Power Trip, Nightmare Logic (2017)

Southern Lord
Key Tracks: "Soul Sacrifice," "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)," "Nightmare Logic"

Buy it here.

Filed Under: thrash metal
Categories: Lists, Metal, News

