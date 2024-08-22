Kerry King Picks the Band That Should Take Slayer’s Place in ‘Big 4′

Kerry King is part of the legendary "Big 4" of thrash as the guitarist for Slayer, but since they're no longer as active as the other three, he's picked a band that he thinks should take Slayer's place in that quartet.

Naming "the best" bands of any genre is subjective of course, but Slayer, Metallica, Anthrax and Megadeth have long made up the hypothetical "Big 4" of thrash. While the three latter groups still tour and make new music, Slayer called in quits in late 2019.

While they have a couple of shows slated for later this year at festivals, new music is most likely not going to happen anytime soon.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, King was asked which bands he thinks would be in the "modern" version of the "Big 4." He argued that it would essentially be the same as it has been, but with another band in place of Slayer.

"I don’t really know enough about 21st-century metal to speak too authoritatively on that, but I’d obviously pick Lamb of God, who we’re playing a bunch of shows with,” King suggested.

“Beyond that, well, the other three of the Big Four still play... Maybe I’ll be a bro and let Lamb of God take our spot up there with Metallica, Anthrax and Megadeth.”

READ MORE: Kerry King Explains Why He's Played Bass on Slayer Albums

There you have it — Metallica, Anthrax, Megadeth and Lamb of God.

Slayer's first performance in nearly five years will take place on Sept. 22 at Chicago's Riot Fest, followed by two more performances at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock in Sacramento, California.

Get details on Slayer's website.