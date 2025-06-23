10 Essential Rock + Metal Records Every New Vinyl Collector Should Own

10 Essential Rock + Metal Records Every New Vinyl Collector Should Own

Laurance Ratner, Getty Images / Columbia / EyeEm Mobile GmbH, Getty Images

Starting a record collection, but don't know which albums to buy first? Here are 10 essential rock and metal records every new vinyl collector should own.

By the late '80s, vinyl sales started to decrease due to the growing popularity of CDs, according to the American Enterprise Institute. But LPs are now the leading tangible music format again — a report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) states that 43.6 million EPs and LPs were purchased in 2024 in the U.S. alone, up from 10.3 million back in 2014.

So whether you're looking to beef up your current collection or are just starting out and need some pointers, we've got you covered.

Below, we listed 10 rock and metal albums we firmly believe every rock and metal fan should own a copy of. Underneath the album art is a list of the key tracks on the album so that you can see why we chose them, as well as a link to purchase them through Loudwire's online vinyl store.

We tried to include a little bit of everything — a little classic rock and metal, thrash, grunge, nu-metal — so that there's something for fans of all different styles. You'll see releases by Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Van Halen, Guns N' Roses, Pantera and some others.

Happy listening!

Led Zeppelin, IV (1971)

Atlantic
loading...

Key Tracks: "Black Dog," "Stairway to Heaven," "When the Levee Breaks"

Buy it here.

Black Sabbath, Master of Reality (1971)

Vertigo
loading...

Key Tracks: "Sweet Leaf," "Children of the Grave," "Into the Void"

Buy it here.

Van Halen, Van Halen (1978)

Warner Bros.
loading...

Key Tracks: "Runnin' With the Devil," "Eruption/You Really Got Me," "Jamie's Cryin'"

Buy it here.

READ MORE: 25 Essential Rock + Metal '90s Albums to Pass on to Your Children

AC/DC, Highway to Hell (1979)

Atlantic Records
loading...

Key Tracks: "Highway to Hell," "Girls Got Rhythm," "Touch Too Much"

Buy it here.

Iron Maiden, The Number of the Beast (1982)

EMI
loading...

Key Tracks: "The Number of the Beast," "Run to the Hills," "Hallowed Be Thy Name"

Buy it here.

Metallica, Ride the Lightning (1984)

Megaforce
loading...

Key Tracks: "For Whom the Bell Tolls," "Fade to Black," "Creeping Death"

Buy it here.

Guns N' Roses, Appetite for Destruction (1987)

Geffen
loading...

Key Tracks: "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Paradise City"

Buy it here.

Alice In Chains, Dirt (1992)

Columbia Records
loading...

Key Tracks: "Them Bones," "Down in a Hole," "Rooster"

Buy it here.

Pantera, Vulgar Display of Power (1992)

Atco
loading...

Key Tracks: "Walk," "Fucking Hostile," "This Love"

Buy it here.

Linkin Park, Hybrid Theory (2000)

Warner Records
loading...

Key Tracks: "Papercut," "Crawling," "In the End"

Buy it here.

The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

Going year by year, looking at the best albums in hard rock since 1970.

Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Filed Under: Vinyl Records
Categories: Galleries, Lists, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire