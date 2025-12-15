Win a Rhino Rocktober 2025 Vinyl Extravaganza!

Whether you're just starting out as a vinyl collector or already have a substantial collection, we've got an amazing vinyl offering coming your way just in time for the holidays. The calendar may say December, but we're giving you a chance to win a whopping 23 vinyl record collection taken from Rhino's recent Rocktober 2025 promotion. And it all comes to you courtesy of the Loudwire Nights radio show.

This will most certainly add a spice of variety to your collection. There are hits collections from Black Sabbath, Bad Company and The Doors, one of the greatest ever live albums from Deep Purple, punk essentials from The Stooges and New York Dolls and more modern albums from Stone Temple Pilots, Lenny Kravitz, The Distillers, Von Bondies and Death From Above 1979.

There's a Dream Theater box set, a Ramones classic 12" single and a pair of '80s classics from Yes.

It's a true assortment of vinyl greatness providing something for all types of rock lovers and it's here for you to possibly win. The full list of what included can be seen below:

- Bad Company, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy

- Black Sabbath, We Sold Our Soul For Rock 'N' Roll

- Death From Above 1979, You're a Woman, I'm a Machine

- Deep Purple, Made In Japan (Re-mixed by Steven Wilson)

- Dream Theater, Vol. 2 Box Set (Includes: Six Degrees of Inner Turbulence, Train of Thought, Octavarium and Systematic Chaos)

- Faces, Early Steps

- Fleetwood Mac, Bare Trees (Part of Rhino's Reserve collection, cut from analog tape)

- Jethro Tull, Minstrel in the Galley

- Lenny Kravitz, Black and White America

- Morphine, Good

- New York Dolls, 'Cause I Sez So

- Porno For Pyros, Porno For Pyros (Part of Rhino's Reserve collection, cut from analog tape)

- Ramones, "Pet Sematary" (Reissued as a 12-inch single for the first time since original release)

- Spain, The Blue Moods of Spain

- Stone Temple Pilots, Stone Temple Pilots

- The Distillers, Coral Fang

- The Doors, Greatest Hits (Part of Rhino's Reserve collection, cut from analog tape)

- The Stooges, The Stooges (John Cale's original mixes)

- The Von Bondies, Pawn Shoppe Heart (Part of Rhino's Reserve collection, cut from analog tape)

- Type O Negative, The Least Worst Of

- Warren Zevon, Excitable Boy (Part of Rhino's Reserve collection, cut from analog tape)

- Yes, 90125 (Part of Rhino's Reserve collection, cut from analog tape)

- Yes, Big Generator

So how can you with this awesome Rhino Rocktober package? Simply head down to the entry form below and provide your contact details. You can enter from now through the Dec. 31 deadline and once the contest concludes we'll pick a winner and use your contact details to reach out on how to receive the collection.

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.