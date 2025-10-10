11 Platinum 2000s Rock Albums Everyone Should Own on Vinyl
If you're looking to add to your record collection, here are some platinums 2000s rock albums everyone should own on vinyl.
There was a lot going on in the rock world during the 2000s. Nu-metal had carried over from the mid-'90s and exploded in popularity, resulting in new hip-hop infused heavy bands popping up left and right. Post-grunge was another '90s subgenre that maintained its relevance and even peaked in the new millennium.
Alternative rock, emo and pop-punk were also huge during the 2000s and thus the decade didn't really have a cohesive identity the way some previous eras of rock did — which was a good thing because it meant there was something for everyone.
Considering the year 2000 was, gulp, 25 years ago, that means a lot of albums that came out during the 2000s are now considered classics. Plenty of them have since been certified platinum as well, making them staples for any vinyl enthusiast's collection.
Below are 11 platinum 2000s rock albums that we think are essentials for a record collection. Underneath each album, we listed key tracks and a link to purchase them from Loudwire's own online merch store.
Deftones, White Pony (2000)
Key Tracks: "Digital Bath," "Passenger," "Change (in the House of Flies)"
Disturbed, The Sickness (2000)
Key Tracks: "The Game," "Stupify," "Down With the Sickness"
Linkin Park, Hybrid Theory (2000)
Key Tracks: "One Step Closer," "Crawling," "In the End"
Papa Roach, Infest (2000)
Key Tracks: "Last Resort," "Between Angels and Insects," "Broken Home"
Audioslave, Audioslave (2002)
Key Tracks: "Show Me How to Live," "Like a Stone," "I Am the Highway"
A Perfect Circle, Thirteenth Step (2003)
Key Tracks: "Weak and Powerless," "The Outsider," "Pet"
Evanescence, Fallen (2003)
Key Tracks: "Going Under," "Bring Me to Life," "My Immortal"
Green Day, American Idiot (2004)
Key Tracks: "American Idiot," "Holiday/Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Wake Me Up When September Ends"
Nickelback, All the Right Reasons (2005)
Key Tracks: "Photograph," "Far Away," "Rockstar"
My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade (2006)
Key Tracks: "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Famous Last Words," "Teenagers"
Three Days Grace, One-X (2006)
Key Tracks: "Animal I Have Become," "Never Too Late," "Riot"
