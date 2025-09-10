What are the 25 best rock albums of the last 25 years?

It's hard to believe that a full quarter century has gone by since the calendar hit 2000, but here we are with a wealth of outstanding rock music to sift through and analyze.

Coming up with the 25 best rock albums of the last 25 years was not an easy task and there are plenty of great records that did not survive our cut, but you can let us know what you feel was missing and what it should replace in the comments.

This list is also representative of the shift in rock music as the 21st century has rolled on. Nu-metal and acts such as Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit were thriving at the beginning of the century. Emo had its time in the spotlight thanks to My Chemical Romance and Paramore among others. And pop-punk has thrived with Green Day and Blink-182 at the forefront.

There's even a band or two that have been around long enough to be considered classic rock, but there's also several more recent bands that have left their imprint in just a short amount of time.

The 25 Best Metal Songs of the Last 25 Years

Give yourself some time to ponder and see if the albums you come up with land on this list of the 25best rock albums of the last 25 years.

Check out the full list below.

25 Best Rock Albums of the Last 25 Years (2000 - 2024) Nu-metal, post-grunge, emo and pop-punk have all had their moments, but which were the best 25 rock albums of the last quarter century?

Contributions by Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD), Lauryn Schaffner (LS) Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Entries written by Rabab Al-Sharif (RA) Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD) and Lauryn Schaffner (LS). Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

