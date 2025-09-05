Here are 10 essential rock and metal '80s albums you should own on vinyl.

The '80s were a really interesting time in heavy music because that was when rock and metal really started splintering off into various subgenres. Metal went in a few different directions, most notably thrash and death metal. Black Sabbath put out a few different albums with a few different vocalists and Judas Priest really honed in on their sound.

Classic rock continued on through the '80s with legacy acts such as AC/DC and Van Halen. A new style called hair metal, which derived from glam rock and classic rock, became a predominant style of rock 'n' roll during the decade as well (even though we're still not sure why it was called hair "metal").

Coming up with a list of 10 albums to represent both rock and metal during the 1980s was not an easy task but we wanted to compile a quick roundup of records that vinyl collectors should have in their collections, if they don't have them already.

READ MORE: The Most Collected Albums by 11 Big '80s Metal Bands (on Discogs)

We tried to pick a little bit of everything — classic rock, classic metal, hair metal and thrash — and some of our picks may surprise you because they may not necessarily be the most famous album by that particular artist. We listed three key tracks from each album underneath the artwork so you have a better idea as to why we believe they're essential.

Below each album cover is a link to buy the records from Loudwire's online vinyl shop. Happy shopping!

AC/DC, 'Back in Black' (1980)

Albert / Atlantic Albert / Atlantic loading...

Key tracks: "Hells Bells," "Shoot to Thrill," "Back in Black"

Buy it here.

Black Sabbath, 'Heaven and Hell' (1980)

Black Sabbath, 'Heaven and Hell' (1980) Vertigo loading...

Key tracks: "Neon Knights," "Children of the Sea," "Heaven and Hell"

Buy it here.

Motley Crue, 'Too Fast for Love' (1981)

Motley Crue, 'Too Fast For Love' (1981) Elektra loading...

Key tracks: "Live Wire," "Take Me to the Top," "Starry Eyes"

Buy it here.

Iron Maiden, 'The Number of the Beast' (1982)

Iron Maiden, 'The Number of the Beast' EMI loading...

Key tracks: "The Number of the Beast," "Run to the Hills," "Hallowed Be Thy Name"

Buy it here.

Judas Priest, 'Screaming for Vengeance' (1982)

judas priest screaming for vengeance Screaming for Vengeance"/>Columbia loading...

Key tracks: "The Hellion/Electric Eye," "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

Buy it here.

Def Leppard, 'Pyromania' (1983)

def leppard pyromania album cover Vertigo loading...

Key tracks: "Photograph," "Foolin'," "Rock of Ages"

Buy it here.

Van Halen, '1984' (1984)

van halen, 1984 1984 (1984)"/>Warner Bros. loading...

Key tracks: "Jump," "Panama," "Hot for Teacher"

Buy it here.

Bon Jovi, 'Slippery When Wet' (1986)

bon jovi slippery when wet album cover Mercury / Vertigo loading...

Key tracks: "You Give Love a Bad Name," "Livin' on a Prayer," "Wanted Dead or Alive"

Buy it here.

Metallica, 'Master of Puppets' (1986)

Elektra Records Elektra Records loading...

Key tracks: "Battery," "Master of Puppets," "Disposable Heroes"

Buy it here.

Guns N' Roses, 'Appetite for Destruction' (1987)

Appetite for Destruction (1987)"/>Geffen Appetite for Destruction (1987)"/>Geffen loading...

Key tracks: "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City," "Sweet Child O' Mine"

Buy it here.

Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube!