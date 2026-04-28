The 1980s gave us some truly iconic rock albums, but there are several that are just one song away from being truly perfect.

Each of the albums selected in this exercise represent some of the biggest selling rock albums of the decade. That essentially means that fans were mostly on board with what they were hearing and you can even see the results to some extent in the amount of rock radio hits each of these album generated.

But an album is not solely the hits. It's full-fledged listening experience. The flow is key and you also want to be sure to go to the well too much become too repetitive. While you can never have too many good songs, you do want to make sure it's the optimal listening experience.

READ MORE: 11 Underrated '80s Rock Albums Everyone Should Own on Vinyl

So what albums do we think are nearly perfect? You'd be hard pressed to find anyone with much to gripe about where Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction is concerned. And what album had more hit songs than Def Leppard's Hysteria during the '80s? Those are just a couple of examples. But do you know which songs you'd eliminate from those records if you could? And how would doing so make an already great album even better?

Join us as we take a closer look at several nearly perfect 1980s rock album and figure out which songs need to go.

Removing One Song From 10 Nearly Perfect 1980s Rock Albums These 1980s rock albums have stood the test of time, but not every song should stay. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Read on to see some of the most overlooked rock albums of the '80s.

10 Overlooked '80s Rock Albums That Should've Been Bigger (Year by Year) Some of these albums have achieved greater appreciation in the years that followed, but there's no doubt that they didn't get the love they should have upon their release. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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