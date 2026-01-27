Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal’s Class of 1986?

Whatever happened to rock and metal's Class of 1986?

It was truly a pivotal year in the music world. Two styles of music were making their way to the forefront and for several years we would see the domination of both glam metal (also referred to as hair metal) and the emergence of rap.

A full on glam metal explosion came in the mid-1980s thanks to the arrival of such acts as Poison, Cinderella and the often lumped in Tesla. They joined the already established Bon Jovi in pushing heavier music into the mainstream.

As for rap, surprisingly it was a group that married rock samples with their rhythmic flow that finally saw the burgeoning style of music receive its first ever chart-topping record courtesy of The Beastie Boys.

The year also gave us a fresh crop of college rock bands that would start their musical journey in the underground but making a distinct impression by year's end. Among those bands were Crowded House, Smithereens and They Might Be Giants.

And amidst a huge year for thrash that saw Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer issuing iconic albums, Sodom arrived on the scene as thrash's bright new hope.

What else happened in 1986? It was the year we mourned those lost on the Space Shuttle Challenger, we joined together in unity for Hands Across America, looked up to the sky to try to catch Halley's Comet, turned on the TV for a new daytime talk show called Oprah and rushed to the theaters for Top Gun, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Pretty In Pink.

But more than anything, we were listening to music and 1986 was year that brought us some great new acts that were just starting to make their first impressions.

Join us as we celebrate rock and metal's Class of 1986 below.

