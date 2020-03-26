With one month to go until the release of Trivium's ninth album, the band has released a music video for the dynamic title track, "What the Dead Men Say."

As evidenced by the lead single, "Catastrophist," and now this next album preview, Trivium have expanded their songwriting palette, roping in a variety of different sounds heard across their career into a seamless, unified piece of music rife with bone-crunching peaks and moody valleys. Those Morbid Angel-esque pick scrapes are pretty sick too.

"There was a short story Philip K. Dick released back in the late '50s with the same title. I just loved it," said bassist Paolo Gregoletto of the song. "I was thinking about where I could go with the theme. It maps out being in between a state of life and death. You don’t really know what side you’re on," he went on, noting, "It goes through a 360-degree journey of emotions."

"We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album's musical themes and ambition," the bassist explained. Adding a bit about the writing process behind this one, he revealed, "'What the Dead Men Say' started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!"

Read the lyrics directly below and watch the music video further down the page.

I’m calling out to you

Can you hear me?

Numb and disconnected

Just beyond your sight

I’m not myself anymore

But I’m not alone I'm not alone

I'm not alone What the dead men say It’s just between us

What the dead men say

You can’t let go

What the dead men say It’s just between us

What the dead men say

You can’t let go I’m holding onto you

Do you feel me?

Trapped but unaffected

Like a memory I’m waiting for a sign of life

And I can’t let go I can’t let go

I can’t let go What the dead men say

It’s just between us

What the dead men say

What the dead men say

You can’t let go

What the dead men say It’s just between us What the dead men say

You can’t let go Is this the light or a distant mirror

You’ve kept me for yourself, that much is clear

What the Dead Men Say will arrive on April 24 through Roadrunner Records. Pre-order the album here. Catch Trivium on Megadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining summer tour, which also features In Flames, at these dates.

Trivium, "What the Dead Men Say" Music Video