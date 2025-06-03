What Ever Happened to Rock + Metal’s Class of 2005?

What ever happened to rock and metal's Class of 2005?

You remember 2005, right? It was a year in which emo was coming to the forefront. It was a year in which metalcore was making big strides on the heavy front. It was also a year where we thought a classic rock revolution might be coming thanks to Wolfmother, while several bands were bringing a more danceable rock sound to the alt-rock world.

Other big events from 2005 included the hiatus of Blink-182 at the height of their fame, Brian "Head" Welch leaving Korn after converting to Christianity and Audioslave playing the first free outdoor concert by an American band in Cuba.

Billy Corgan called his solo career before it began announcing his intent to reclaim the Smashing Pumpkins name as he dropped his first solo record. Marilyn Manson wed Dita Von Teese and the Live 8 benefit concert also took place.

But 2005 was also the year that launched a number of significant rock and metal bands. Paramore were just getting their footing, while Flyleaf, Hinder and Panic! at the Disco made an immediate impact dominating rock radio and Trivium were en route to becoming one of the biggest names in metalcore.

Who else was part of the Class of 2005? Get a look at who was making their first significant impressions and what happened to each of those bands after below.

Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 2005? Some of the class of 2005 became huge bands still thriving today, while others flashed briefly before things took a downward turn. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire