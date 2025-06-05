Trivium Asking Fans What Song They Should Cover Next – See Suggestions

Trivium's Matt Heafy has shown himself quite adept at covers through his social media channels over the last five or six years and now he and his band are seeking input from fans on which song they should cover next. In fact, they've shared a full whiteboard of suggestions and opened it up to fans on social media to determine what they'd like to see.

So what are the potential options? Let's take a closer look.

Trivium Get Song-Specific

The whiteboard of suggestions offers ideas that seem pretty well defined in some cases, while leaving some further room to flesh things out in others. For instance, there are specific song titles on the board that seem that the band has a clear idea of what they'd like to do if that track gets chosen. Let's take a closer look at some of those.

Could Trivium give a covers spin to music from some pop-punk bands? Sitting near the top of the list of suggestions is The Offspring's "Pretty Fly for a White Guy," while Blink-182's "Dammit" made the cut of possibilities as well. It would be interesting to see what they would do in what would be expected to provide a stylistic change.

Trivium also got specific with several iconic bands. For Metallica, they appear to have narrowed it down to "Blackened" or "King Nothing." If placement means anything, "Blackened" was actually listed atop the whiteboard before any other suggestions.

Korn also get a double mention with "Blind" and "Got the Life." Meanwhile, there are song-specific suggestions from Bring Me the Horizon ("Shadow Moses"), Megadeth ("Symphony of Destruction"), Sepultura ("Roots"), Morbid Angel ("Where the Slime Live") and Los Tucanes de Tijuana ("La Chona").

Trivium Also Consider These Bands

As stated, there were other suggestions that weren't as thought out. In this case, it was just a reference to a band without having a specific song in mind. And, once again, they seem to have a broad swath of ideas.

The four acts listed in this manner include the pop-punk/metalcore hybrid A Day to Remember, masked metal icons Slipknot, '80s fantastical metal outfit Manowar and death metal legends Obituary.

In all four cases, it's easy to see the band bringing their naturally heavy talents to covering something from any of the acts.

What Fans Are Saying?

Early on, it doesn't seem as though there is any favorite taking the lead while many of the people commenting are offering their own suggestions as well.

"Get me on that Shadow Moses cover," remarked one fan. "Holy smack ... Let's do Snuff - Slipknot,' offered another. "'Blind' or 'Twisted Transistor' would make me very happy," shared a fan hoping they choose the Korn route.

Others backed up their responses a little more. "I'd love to hear Matt do Obituary style vocals lol. A Death cover would be sick! How about an Immortal song just for funsies, lol," offered one person. "Matt would kill it on 'Symphony of Destruction,'" shared another.

See more of the fan discussion below.

A History of Trivium Covers

Trivium have a strong history of cover songs, especially in the live setting. Setlist.fm reveals that they have 84 instances at press time of Trivium covering Metallica songs live. Meanwhile, they've covered Iron Maiden, Pantera and Sepultura songs at least 20 times live apiece.

In terms of actual recorded covers, Trivium have laid down Iron Maiden's "For the Greater Good" and "Iron Maiden" for separate Iron Maiden tribute albums. A cover of R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion" appeared on the Japanese version of their Vengeance Falls album as was a cover of Misfits' "Skulls ... We Are 138." Meanwhile, their take on Sepultura's "Slave New World" was part of a limited edition release of the In Waves album.