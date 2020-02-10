Megadeth and Lamb of God have just announced a massive co-headlining tour that will take up a large chunk of 2020. The North American shows will also feature Trivium and In Flames as support for the entire run.

This will be Megadeth's first headlining tour in North America since Dave Mustaine was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Now 100-percent free of the disease, Mustaine is back at the helm of thrash and ready to crush with Megadeth. "Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you," Mustaine says.

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton adds, “The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers! Lamb of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year.”

“We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it," Trivium's Matt Heafy states, while In Flames' Anders Friden gushes, “We were honored to be asked to join this package. We were actually supposed to take this summer off, but of course we couldn’t say no. After playing shows with all of these guys for years, 2020 is going to feel like a kick ass reunion. See you on the road, Jesterheads!”

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 14 at 10AM local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets & VIP packages beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10AM local time until Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10pm local time.

6/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

6/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

6/16 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

6/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/21 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

6/23 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

6/24 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Lake Amphitheater

6/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park*

6/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/01 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater

7/02 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

7/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

7/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Music Center

7/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

7/08 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

7/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO*

7/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

7/16 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/17 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7/18 – Irving, TX @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

7/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

7/21- Phoenix, AZ @ Isleta Amphitheater

7/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

7/25 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

7/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/30 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

8/01 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Fall 2020:

10/02 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/09 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

10/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/14 – Springfield, MO @ JOH Arena

10/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/23 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Heath Arena

10/24 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

10/27 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

10/28 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/30 – St, Paul, MN @ Armory

10/03 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center*

11/02 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

11/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/07 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

11/10 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/11 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

11/13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center