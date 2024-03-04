The Most + Least Played Song Live Off Each Album by Thrash’s ‘Big 4′

Here is the most and least played song live off each album by thrash's 'Big 4' — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax.

The Big 4 account for a total of 49 studio albums, with Megadeth being the most prolific at 16. It's a lot of material to consider when playing live, especially with so many all-time classic records between them. There are setlist staples that have dominated the decades and, of course, countless rarities, deep cuts, hidden gems... call 'em whichever you'd like.

Unfortunately, a lot of great songs from deep in each band's career are resigned to being played just on the supporting album tour. It's what keeps the diehards coming back, always hopeful to check off seeing another song for the first time or one that hasn't been played in a while.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' Bands of 27 Rock + Metal Subgenres

Curiously, there are a small number of tracks that have only been played live one time, which always invites a lot of questions. Why did they only give it one shot? Does someone in the band hate that song? Well, we all know why Metallica have only played "Escape" one time — James Hetfield can't stand it!

Below, view the most played song live off each album by thrash's 'Big 4', followed by the least played from all their records.

Try to keep track of how many of these songs you've seen live!

