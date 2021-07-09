Trivium Debut Epic Video For New Song ‘In the Court of the Dragon’

Trivium have debuted an epic music video for their new song "In the Court of the Dragon."

The song, which features an intro composed and orchestrated by Emperor legend Ihsahn, comes not long after the release of What the Dead Men Say, Trivium's ninth studio album that was released in April of last year.

Stylistically, "In the Court of the Dragon" fits firmly in the realm of Trivium's two previous records and it's clear that, at least for now, the band has found a remarkable sticking point for their skillful blend of dynamics. And blast beats just sound really, really good beneath Matt Heafy's soothing clean singing.

Watch the video toward the bottom of the page and view the stunning single artwork further below as well.

"We started putting together the riffs for what would become 'In the Court of the Dragon' last year with no touring on the horizon," said bassist Paolo Gregolletto, who recently celebrated the birth of his first child.

"We decided to use the uncertainty to our advantage and to create without any of the limitations and commitments that would normally be eating away at our time in the jam room," he continued.

Offering some insight behind the meaning of this new track, the bassist explained, "The title of the song came from a short story by Robert W. Chambers. The story is filled with dread and uncertainty, and that felt fitting for the times we've all been living in for the last year. Rather than a direct re-telling, we decided to go a different route and build our own narrative around the music that we were creating."

"Similar to some of our past songs and albums, this song began with lyrics rooted in mythology," he continued, "But unlike the past, we decided to create our own myth to fit the music. Being free to create the story and write the music without a deadline, due to a once-in-a-lifetime event, really led to one of the most rewarding writing and recording experiences we have ever had. We hope it lives up to your expectations."

Regarding the artwork, Heafy relayed, "While the music of 'In the Court of the Dragon' was taking shape, we knew we needed epic artwork of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long-dead renaissance master."

Now, Trivium will have another new track to work with live this summer when they hit the road as special guests on Megadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining North American tour, which also features In Flames. They'll finally be able to support What the Dead Men Say too and a list of upcoming tour dates can be seen here.

Trivium, "In the Court of the Dragon" Lyrics

In the court of the dragon

Death of gods and world

In the court of the dragon

You will know your worth Hammer clenched

Open mouth

Living ‘neath the tides of pain

Surely any man would drown Horrid king

Cries unheard

Bathed in blood

You’ll get what you deserved Burning home

Only child

Hidden from the deadly ones

Hunted far but never found Nightmare past

Haunting him

Bides his time

Sinks into the sea In the court of the dragon

Death of gods and world

In the court of the dragon

You will know your worth

Final clash

Beast and man

Rising from the violent waves

With bloodied head in hand Open mouth

Swallowing the king

Gods devoured whole

Light extinguishing No more

Will the sun look down to illuminate the world In spite of all the hate behind these eyes

I’ve seen that only one of us survives

I’m here to destroy you

I’m here to avenge

In the court of the dragon I descend The stars have died and the heavens go up in flames

Earth

Sinks

The stars have died and the heavens go up in flames Earth

Sinks

The stars have died and the heavens go up in flames

Earth

Sinks

The stars have died and the heavens go up in flames In spite of all the hate behind these eyes

I’ve seen that only one of us survives

I’m here to destroy you

I’m here to avenge

In the court of the dragon I descend In spite of all the hate behind these eyes

I’ve seen that only one of us survives

I’m here to destroy you

I’m here to avenge

In the court of the dragon I descend In the court of the dragon

Death of gods and world

In the court of the dragon

You will know your worth

Trivium, "In the Court of the Dragon" Music Video

Trivium, "In the Court of the Dragon" Single Artwork

Roadrunner Records