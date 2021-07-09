Trivium Debut Epic Video For New Song ‘In the Court of the Dragon’
Trivium have debuted an epic music video for their new song "In the Court of the Dragon."
The song, which features an intro composed and orchestrated by Emperor legend Ihsahn, comes not long after the release of What the Dead Men Say, Trivium's ninth studio album that was released in April of last year.
Stylistically, "In the Court of the Dragon" fits firmly in the realm of Trivium's two previous records and it's clear that, at least for now, the band has found a remarkable sticking point for their skillful blend of dynamics. And blast beats just sound really, really good beneath Matt Heafy's soothing clean singing.
Watch the video toward the bottom of the page and view the stunning single artwork further below as well.
"We started putting together the riffs for what would become 'In the Court of the Dragon' last year with no touring on the horizon," said bassist Paolo Gregolletto, who recently celebrated the birth of his first child.
"We decided to use the uncertainty to our advantage and to create without any of the limitations and commitments that would normally be eating away at our time in the jam room," he continued.
Offering some insight behind the meaning of this new track, the bassist explained, "The title of the song came from a short story by Robert W. Chambers. The story is filled with dread and uncertainty, and that felt fitting for the times we've all been living in for the last year. Rather than a direct re-telling, we decided to go a different route and build our own narrative around the music that we were creating."
"Similar to some of our past songs and albums, this song began with lyrics rooted in mythology," he continued, "But unlike the past, we decided to create our own myth to fit the music. Being free to create the story and write the music without a deadline, due to a once-in-a-lifetime event, really led to one of the most rewarding writing and recording experiences we have ever had. We hope it lives up to your expectations."
Regarding the artwork, Heafy relayed, "While the music of 'In the Court of the Dragon' was taking shape, we knew we needed epic artwork of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long-dead renaissance master."
Now, Trivium will have another new track to work with live this summer when they hit the road as special guests on Megadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining North American tour, which also features In Flames. They'll finally be able to support What the Dead Men Say too and a list of upcoming tour dates can be seen here.
- METALCORE PLAYLIST: Hear Trivium and more in Loudwire's '2000s Metalcore' playlist, featuring 150 songs. Follow here.
Trivium, "In the Court of the Dragon" Lyrics
In the court of the dragon
Death of gods and world
In the court of the dragon
You will know your worth
Hammer clenched
Open mouth
Living ‘neath the tides of pain
Surely any man would drown
Horrid king
Cries unheard
Bathed in blood
You’ll get what you deserved
Burning home
Only child
Hidden from the deadly ones
Hunted far but never found
Nightmare past
Haunting him
Bides his time
Sinks into the sea
In the court of the dragon
Death of gods and world
In the court of the dragon
You will know your worth
Final clash
Beast and man
Rising from the violent waves
With bloodied head in hand
Open mouth
Swallowing the king
Gods devoured whole
Light extinguishing
No more
Will the sun look down to illuminate the world
In spite of all the hate behind these eyes
I’ve seen that only one of us survives
I’m here to destroy you
I’m here to avenge
In the court of the dragon I descend
The stars have died and the heavens go up in flames
Earth
Sinks
The stars have died and the heavens go up in flames
Earth
Sinks
The stars have died and the heavens go up in flames
Earth
Sinks
The stars have died and the heavens go up in flames
In spite of all the hate behind these eyes
I’ve seen that only one of us survives
I’m here to destroy you
I’m here to avenge
In the court of the dragon I descend
In spite of all the hate behind these eyes
I’ve seen that only one of us survives
I’m here to destroy you
I’m here to avenge
In the court of the dragon I descend
In the court of the dragon
Death of gods and world
In the court of the dragon
You will know your worth