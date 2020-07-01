Megadeth + Lamb of God Confirm Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour
Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames will unite for the "Metal Tour of the Year," just a year later than planned. Having had to postpone this year's edition due to the Coronavirus pandemic, rescheduled dates have now been revealed.
"We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for the Metal Tour of the Year," stated the bands in a joint statement. "All tickets will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund
We can't wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off -- Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium & In Flames."
The 2021 trek will now start July 9 in Detroit, Michigan, with dates booked through Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. See all the stops listed below.
If you are still looking for refund info, check here.
Megadeth / Lamb of God / Trivium / In Flames 2021 Tour Dates
July 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 10 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino
July 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion
July 16 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion
July 18 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
July 21 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
July 23 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake PAC
July 24 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Paivlion
July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 30 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
July 31 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Aug. 3 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
Aug. 4 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Aug. 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Spring Center
Aug. 8 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp
Aug. 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Aug. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 - W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
Aug. 20 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 21 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 22 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Aug. 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug. 31 - Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
Sept. 1 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 2 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Sept. 4 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Sept. 5 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 - Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
