Megadeth + Lamb of God Confirm Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames will unite for the "Metal Tour of the Year," just a year later than planned. Having had to postpone this year's edition due to the Coronavirus pandemic, rescheduled dates have now been revealed.

"We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for the Metal Tour of the Year," stated the bands in a joint statement. "All tickets will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund

We can't wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off -- Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium & In Flames."

The 2021 trek will now start July 9 in Detroit, Michigan, with dates booked through Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. See all the stops listed below.

If you are still looking for refund info, check here.

Megadeth / Lamb of God / Trivium / In Flames 2021 Tour Dates

July 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 10 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino

July 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

July 13 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

July 16 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Pavilion

July 18 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 21 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

July 23 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake PAC

July 24 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Paivlion

July 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 30 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

July 31 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Aug. 3 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Aug. 4 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Aug. 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Spring Center

Aug. 8 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp

Aug. 10 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Aug. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 - W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

Aug. 20 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 22 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 24 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Aug. 25 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 29 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 31 - Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

Sept. 1 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 2 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Sept. 4 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 5 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 - Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

