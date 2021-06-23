Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto Celebrates Birth of First Child

Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto has shared the news of the birth of his daughter, Evelina, his first child.

"New baby just dropped last night," said Gregoletto on Instagram, where he posted a photo of baby Evelina in a diaper and a pastel-colored, bow-adorned beanie hat as hospital staff captured her footprint for her medical records.

Bandmate Matt Heafy, who welcomed twins with his wife, Ashley, in 2018, commented on the social media post, extending a "Congratulations!!!!!!" followed by a series of heart and metal horns emojis. Perhaps Gregoletto will lean on Heafy's experience with fatherhood when advice is needed and, who knows, maybe their children will one day make music together.

See the photo of Evelina, born just days after Father's Day, below.

With two months until Trivium make their return to the road as support on Megadeth and Lamb of God's co-headlining summer tour, also featuring In Flames, the bassist will presumably be soaking up as much time with the newborn as possible. A recent tweet (also seen below) seems to indicate the band is also hard at work repurposing an old aircraft hangar as their new band headquarters.

The run launches on Aug. 20 and will wrap up on Oct. 2 as Trivium finally get onstage to support last year's album, What the Dead Men Say, their ninth effort and eighth with Gregoletto on board. To see a list of all upcoming stops, head here.

From everyone at Loudwire, congratulations to Paolo and his family!