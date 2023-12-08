Sepultura Announce First Dates of Farewell Tour, Release Statement

Brazilian metal legends Sepultura have just announced that they will embark on an 18-month farewell tour, beginning next year with dates in the U.K. and Europe.

In a lengthy statement, Sepultura say they plan to celebrate "40 years of existence together" with a globetrotting tour, reflecting on their own legacy while thanking fans for their decades of support.

The band also plans to record 40 songs live in 40 cities, which will later be released as a compilation.

Read the entire statement and see the first series of farewell dates further down the page. Sepultura will be joined by Jinjer, Obituary and Jesus Piece.

Sepultura's Farewell Statement

Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death. Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe. It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time. After 4 decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we’ve had the chance to become Brazil’s messenger to the world and spread our colors and rhythms worldwide. With our latest studio album Quadra, a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the SepulQuarta experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell. And all of you can be a part of it. During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.

We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map, and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled. We’ve always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation - we love you and always will! Euthanasia, the right to a dignified death. The right to choose to live free and to choose when you die!

Formed in 1984, Sepultura largely helped to establish Brazil as a contender on the global metal stage. After recording two raw death-trash albums, they signed with Roadrunner Records and released Beneath the Remains in 1986, one of the flagship thrash albums of its era.

As one of metal's most innovative groups in the '80s and into the '90s, the band never settled into one particular style, experimenting with new elements of extremity and heaviness along the way, leading up to their seminal 1996 record Roots.

Vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera departed the lineup after the release of Roots, which led to Ohio vocalist Derrick Green joining as Sepultura's new frontman in 1998, where he's remained ever since, contributing to nine studio albums.

And so the heavy metal community prepares to say goodbye to yet another one of our favorite bands, fists raised until the end.

Sepultura 2024 Farewell Tour Dates

Oct. 30 — Paris, FR - Zenith Paris @ La Villette

Oct. 31 — Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle

Nov. 01 — Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics Arena

Nov. 02 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

Nov. 03 — Den Bosch, NL @ The Rock Circus

Nov. 05 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Nov. 06 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

Nov. 08 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Nov. 09 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

Nov. 10 — Belfast, UK @ Telegraph Building

Nov. 11 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Nov. 12 — London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

Nov. 14 — Zurich, CH @ The Hall

Nov. 15 — Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena

Nov. 16 — Munich, DE @ Zenith

Nov. 17 — Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

Nov. 19 — Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

Nov. 20 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

Nov. 21 — Katowice, PL @ Spodek

Nov. 22 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Nov. 23 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum