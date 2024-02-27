Sepultura Drummer Quits the Band Without Warning, Replacement Announced

Sepultura on Tuesday (Feb. 27) announced the sudden departure of their longtime drummer Eloy Casagrande and named his live replacement, just eight months out from the planned start of the Brazilian metal legends' "Celebrating Life Through Death" farewell tour.

Casagrande, seen above, had been with the band since 2011 and plays on all Sepultura releases from The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be the Heart (2013) to Sepulquarta (2021).

Replacing Casagrande for the upcoming Sepultura farewell shows is drummer Greyson Nekrutman, an American percussionist and internet personality based in New York.

READ MORE: Sepultura Announce First Dates of Their Upcoming Farewell Tour

In a statement, Sepultura explain, "Beginning of December the group clearly defined the intention of the [farewell tour] announcement; it is a 'conscious and planned death.' As poetic as it sounds, a tour of this magnitude took nearly [a] year of preparing and planning which would require a lot [of] commitment, ethics and loyalty to their fans, as well as respecting for the band's history."

Sepultura Nuclear Blast loading...

They continue, "However, on February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project. The band [was] taken by surprise without prior warning. He immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura."

Sepultura New Drummer Announcement

Sepultura add, "Luckily, American virtuoso Greyson Nekrutman will take the position of Eloy Casagrande and is welcomed as the band's new drummer for the 'Celebrating Life Through Death' farewell tour."

Attached to the statement, Nekrutman in his own remarks says he feels "heartfelt gratitude for the incredible opportunity to join the legendary ranks of Sepultura for their farewell tour. To contribute to this legacy is a privilege that fills me with both honor and excitement."

He adds, "Sepultura's fearless approach to exploring new territories in the metal sphere is something that I have always admired and strived to emulate in my own musical endeavors. I am eagerly looking forward to adding my own spirit and passion to the mix, to connecting with the fans who have supported the band through its evolution, and to the electrifying experiences we'll create together on stage."

See Sepultura's upcoming dates under the full statement.

Sepultura 2024 Farewell Tour Dates

Oct. 30 – Paris, FR @ Zenith Paris

Oct. 31 – Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle

Nov. 1 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel Optics Arena

Nov. 2 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

Nov. 3 – Den Bosch, NL @ The Rock Circus

Nov. 5 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Nov. 6 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

Nov. 8 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Nov. 9 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

Nov. 10 – Belfast, UK @ Telegraph Building

Nov. 11 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Nov. 12 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

Nov. 14 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall

Nov. 15 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena

Nov. 16 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

Nov. 17 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra

Nov. 19 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

Nov. 20 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

Nov. 21 – Katowice, PL @ Spodek

Nov. 22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

Nov. 23 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum