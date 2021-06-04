Sepultura kept themselves busy and their fans entertained with a weekly video series called SepulQuarta as the pandemic suppressed musical activity throughout 2020. Among the band updates and artist interviews presented as part of it, the series found the mainstay Brazilian metal act re-recording some of their old songs with guest musicians. Now, 15 of those will come together on the SepulQuarta album.

On Friday (June 4), Sepultura announced the collaborative collection and capped the project with a re-recording of their 2011 Kairos cut "Mask" featuring contributions from rocker Devin Townsend.

Listen to the new version of "Mask" and see SepulQuarta's album artwork and track listing down toward the bottom of this post.

"SepulQuarta was born at the very beginning of the pandemic when everything was halted," Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser explains. "We had a new album out, but we couldn't tour for it. Therefore, we created this recurring event where we could talk with our fans around the world, play our music and exchange ideas — it was a blast! SepulQuarta kept us alive and strong throughout one of the most difficult times in human history."

The musician adds, "We invited our amazingly talented friends to be a part of our project, either jamming with us or as a guest in the many Q&As we promoted. We talked about our history, politics, sports, philosophy, depression and the environment, among other things. We learned a lot with specialist guests and many of the great minds of today. Here you will find unique performances of Sepultura's music from the many phases of our career, with amazing guest musicians that lent us their talent and energy to record these historical versions!"

In addition to the sonic partnership with Townsend, the imminent Sepultura LP, which was captured virtually/live in the studio, features collabs with Scott Ian (Anthrax), Phil Rind (Sacred Reich), Matt Heafy (Trivium), David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth) and several others.

The album arrives Aug. 13; pre-orders are available now.

In other Sepultura news, the band will appear in an upcoming issue of DC's Dark Knights: Death Metal comic. Also, around the same time that the SepulQuarta album was revealed, most of Sepultura's early-era Morbid Visions lineup reunited for a virtual performance of that period's "Antichrist."

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Sepultura, "Mask" (feat. Devin Townsend)

Sepultura, SepulQuarta Album Art + Tracklist

Nuclear Blast

1. "Territory" (feat. David Ellefson)

2. "Cut-Throat" (feat. Scott Ian)

3. "Sepulnation" (feat. Danko Jones)

4. "Inner Self" (feat. Phil Rind)

5. "Hatred Aside" (feat. Angelica Burns, Mayara Puertas and Fernanda Lira)

6. "Mask" (feat. Devin Townsend)

7. "Fear, Pain, Chaos, Suffering" (feat. Emmily Barreto)

8. "Vandals Nest" (feat. Alex Skolnick)

9. "Slave New World" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

10. "Ratamahatta" (feat. Joao Barone and Charles Gavin)

11. "Apes of God" (feat. Rob Cavestany)

12. "Phantom Self" (feat. Mark Holcomb)

13. "Slaves of Pain" (feat. Fred Leclercq and Marcello Pompeu)

14. "Kaiowas" (feat. Rafael Bittencourt)

15. "Orgasmatron" (feat. Phil Campbell)