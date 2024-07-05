Following his own comments and ones made by Sepultura's Andreas Kisser, Max Cavalera has clarified those remarks in a new interview with Metal Injection.

Last month (June) both Cavalera and Kisser appeared to warm up to the idea of some sort of reunion, perhaps all getting together onstage again at the final show of Sepultura's farewell tour.

For nearly 30 years, this has been one of the most desired reunions in all of metal. And while sentiments were cozier than ever before, Cavalera convincingly puts this idea back on ice when talking to Metal Injection.

"The more the time passes by, the more I feel that I don't need to [reunite with Sepultura]. Like I said, the real reunion is between myself and Igor, and I did that. It's pure magic and amazing what we're doing right now."

The brothers have celebrated their Sepultura legacy outside of the formal band. They've linked up for anniversary tours of classic albums, as well as re-recordings of Sepultura's first pair of album — Morbid Visions and Schizophrenia — as well as the Bestial Devastation split release (later released as an EP).

And Max realizes that in order to keep this going, it would diminish its value if he and Igor were to return to Sepultura.

"You kind of have to realize if we end up doing a Sepultura reunion, it's almost like we can't go back to the Cavalera thing, You know? It won't really make sense. People probably will be like "I don't want to go watch Cavalera if they're doing a 'real' reunion.' To me, I don't want to do that because I love what we have here in Cavalera now. It's so badass. So yeah, it's definitely out of the question."

What Max Cavalera Said in June

"I think I'm gonna let things happen the way they're gonna happen. I'm not gonna force anything, and if there comes a time where we feel that we should make a reunion — okay, fine, as long as we do it the right way. Just like with these re-recordings [of early Sepuluta albums that Igor and I are doing under the Cavalera name]. I think we made them the right way — honest, proper, from the heart," Max told Rock Hard Greece.

He then added that he's "not thinking" about a reunion and that he doesn't understand why Sepultura are choosing to end their career.

What Sepultura's Andreas Kisser Said in June

“I won’t deny that it would be great to have a very last show with their participation," Kisser said to Metal Hammer, but it has to be great. It has to have people who are there to celebrate and not trying to discuss who was right or wrong on decisions from the past. In the end, we are celebrating now as the Sepultura of today. If they want to be a part of it, it would be amazing.”