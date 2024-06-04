Sepultura Announce 2024 North American Farewell Tour Dates

Sepultura have announced the 2024 North American leg of their Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour, with support coming from Obituary, Agnostic Front and Claustrofobic.

The run kicks off on Sept. 17 in Chicago and closes out in New York City on Oct. 12.

“We are so excited to announce the North American concerts of the 'Celebrating Life Through Death’ farewell tour," comments longtime guitarist Andreas Kisser, "We are having a blast doing these shows and celebrating 40 years of history, and now it is your turn! Happy to share the stage with our brothers from Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrofobia! Do not miss this! See you all on the road!”"

Pre-sale tickets are available now and the general on-sale begins Friday (June 7) at 10AM local time. For more ticketing information, head to Sepultura's website.

See all of the dates below.

The legendary Brazilian group shocked fans late last year when they announced that their career would be coming to an end over the next 18 months. In a lengthy statement, they expressed their gratitude for 40 years of support from fans worldwide.

Sepultura 2024 North American Tour Dates

Support from Obituary, Agnostic Front and Claustrofobia

Sept. 17 — Chicago, Ill. @ ConcordMusic Hall

Sept. 18 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ UptownTheater

Sept. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theater

Sept. 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Sept. 22 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Sept. 23 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox SODO

Sept. 25 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Sept. 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

Sept. 27 — San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues

Sept. 28 — Tucson, Ariz. @ RialtoTheatre

Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

Oct. 02 — Tampa, Fla. @JannusLive

Oct. 03 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater

Oct. 04 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Oct. 05 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Oct. 06 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 08 — Cleveland, Ohio @The Agora Ballroom

Oct. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @Rebel*

Oct. 10 — Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia*

Oct. 11 — Worcester, Mass. @The Palladium

Oct. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ The PalladiumTimes Square

* Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia

