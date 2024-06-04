Sepultura Announce 2024 North American Farewell Tour Dates
Sepultura have announced the 2024 North American leg of their Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour, with support coming from Obituary, Agnostic Front and Claustrofobic.
The run kicks off on Sept. 17 in Chicago and closes out in New York City on Oct. 12.
“We are so excited to announce the North American concerts of the 'Celebrating Life Through Death’ farewell tour," comments longtime guitarist Andreas Kisser, "We are having a blast doing these shows and celebrating 40 years of history, and now it is your turn! Happy to share the stage with our brothers from Obituary, Agnostic Front, and Claustrofobia! Do not miss this! See you all on the road!”"
Pre-sale tickets are available now and the general on-sale begins Friday (June 7) at 10AM local time. For more ticketing information, head to Sepultura's website.
See all of the dates below.
The legendary Brazilian group shocked fans late last year when they announced that their career would be coming to an end over the next 18 months. In a lengthy statement, they expressed their gratitude for 40 years of support from fans worldwide.
Sepultura 2024 North American Tour Dates
Support from Obituary, Agnostic Front and Claustrofobia
Sept. 17 — Chicago, Ill. @ ConcordMusic Hall
Sept. 18 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ UptownTheater
Sept. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ The Ogden Theater
Sept. 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Sept. 22 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Sept. 23 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox SODO
Sept. 25 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Sept. 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
Sept. 27 — San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues
Sept. 28 — Tucson, Ariz. @ RialtoTheatre
Sept. 30 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory
Oct. 02 — Tampa, Fla. @JannusLive
Oct. 03 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater
Oct. 04 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Oct. 05 — Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Oct. 06 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Oct. 08 — Cleveland, Ohio @The Agora Ballroom
Oct. 09 — Toronto, Ontario @Rebel*
Oct. 10 — Montreal, Quebec @ L’Olympia*
Oct. 11 — Worcester, Mass. @The Palladium
Oct. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ The PalladiumTimes Square
* Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia
