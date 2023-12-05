11 Rock Star Family Feuds

11 Rock Star Family Feuds

John Gigichi, Getty Images

Ah family .... And you thought the holidays could be rough with your siblings. Well, imagine finding fame with your brother or sister and having to navigate some of those irritating personality quirks developed in your youth now under the spotlights of thousands of adoring fans who get attached to their favorite band as it's currently constituted. It's not exactly easy to split, and even harder when familial ties remain intact.

But hey, sometimes that combative tension can drive musical greatness too. This list of Rock Star Family Feuds is as much a testament to that as well, as each of these bands found success despite some combustible behind the scenes sibling dustups.

But, as they say, brothers will be brothers, whether it be smashing someone's birthday cake, hitting someone with your tambourine or brawling over a girl so bad you nearly ruined your photo shoot.

READ MORE: 43 Sets of Rocker Siblings

Some siblings managed to get past their growing tensions, others cut out their siblings from their music career altogether. But see how family ties and rock ties don't always mix as we revisit some of rock's biggest family feuds.

Rock Star Family Feuds

Oh brother!

Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

25 Nastiest Rock Feuds

Filed Under: caleb followill, Chevelle, Chris Robinson, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Dave Davies, David Knopfler, Dire Straits, Every Time I Die, Iggor Cavalera, Jared Followill, Jesus and Mary Chain, Jim Reid, Joe Loeffler, John Fogerty, Jordan Buckley, Keith Buckley, Kings of Leon, Liam Gallagher, Mark Knopfler, Max Cavalera, Michael Schenker, Nathan Followill, Noel Gallagher, Oasis, Pete Loeffler, ray davies, Rich Robinson, Rudolf Schenker, Sam Loeffler, Scorpions, Sepultura, The Black Crowes, The Kinks, Tom Fogerty, William Reid
Categories: Galleries, Lists, Metal, News, Original Features, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top