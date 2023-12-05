11 Rock Star Family Feuds

Ah family .... And you thought the holidays could be rough with your siblings. Well, imagine finding fame with your brother or sister and having to navigate some of those irritating personality quirks developed in your youth now under the spotlights of thousands of adoring fans who get attached to their favorite band as it's currently constituted. It's not exactly easy to split, and even harder when familial ties remain intact.

But hey, sometimes that combative tension can drive musical greatness too. This list of Rock Star Family Feuds is as much a testament to that as well, as each of these bands found success despite some combustible behind the scenes sibling dustups.

But, as they say, brothers will be brothers, whether it be smashing someone's birthday cake, hitting someone with your tambourine or brawling over a girl so bad you nearly ruined your photo shoot.

Some siblings managed to get past their growing tensions, others cut out their siblings from their music career altogether. But see how family ties and rock ties don't always mix as we revisit some of rock's biggest family feuds.

