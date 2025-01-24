The 25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Jan. 17-23, 2025)
This was a good week if you're looking to get some concert tickets as 25 new rock and metal tours were announced over the last seven days, not to mention multiple festival reveals and special benefits.
Kicking things off this week will be Shinedown who appear to be ramping up to new music and a big 2025 with a multi-leg North American tour that includes support from Bush, Beartooth and Morgan Wade.
You've also got Marilyn Manson announcing his first U.S. headline tour in six years. Plus, Kid Rock has announced spring dates with Chris Janson and Uncle Kracker that are expected to be with fan-friendly pricing.
As stated, this was also a big weekend on the festival front. Inkcarceration Festival, Rock Fest and the Austin Psych Fest were just a few of the events revealing their full lineups. Meanwhile, Louder Than Life and the Upheaval Festival have been doing daily announcements. And there's plenty more in store.
What will you be getting tickets for? See all the tour, festival and special show announcements from the last week below.
The Acacia Strain
Tour Dates: May 2-18
Support Acts: Frozen Soul, Gates to Hell, Snuffed on Sight, Maul
Ticketing Info
Anvil
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 10
Support Acts: Don Jamieson, Midnite Hellion
Ticketing Info
Bayside
Tour Dates: March 29 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: Sincere Engineer, Smoking Popes, The Sleeping
Notes: Celebrating 25 Years of Bayside
Ticketing Info
Belphegor
Tour Dates: March 19 - April 13
Support Acts: Arkona, Hate, Vale of Pnath
Ticketing Info
Between the Buried and Me
Tour Dates: April 29 - May 24
Support Acts: Protest the Hero
Notes: The band will play the Coma Ecliptic and Alaska albums in full.
Ticketing Info
Bewitcher + Deathchant (co-headliner)
Tour Dates: March 14 - April 5
Support Acts: Persekutor
Ticketing Info
Dead Kennedys
Tour Dates: March 16 - April 3
Support Acts: H.R., Raging Nathans
Ticketing Info
Peter Frampton
Tour Dates: March 30 - April 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Hinder
Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 15
Support Acts: Saliva, Kingdom Collapse, Kelsey Hickman
Ticketing Info
Billy Idol
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 23; Aug. 16 - Sept. 25
Support Acts: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Ticketing Info
Jet
Tour Dates: May 27 - June 20
Support Acts: Band of Skulls
Ticketing Info
Khanate
Tour Dates: May 30 - June 3
Support Acts: John Mueller, Mick Barr
Ticketing Info
Marilyn Manson
Tour Dates: May 2 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Nicotine Dolls
Tour Dates: March 20 - May 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Obituary
Tour Dates: April 18 - May 25
Support Acts: Nails, Terror, Spirit World, Pest Control
Notes: 35th anniversary of Cause of Death.
Ticketing Info
One OK Rock
Tour Dates: May 13 - June 7
Support Acts: Stand Atlantic
Ticketing Info
Phish
Tour Dates: April 18 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Tour Dates: May 12 - June 21; July 25 - Sept. 8
Support Acts: New Translations, Michael Marcagi, Medium Build, Petey
Ticketing Info
Kid Rock
Tour Dates: March 21 - April 19
Support Acts: Chris Janson, Uncle Kracker
Ticketing Info
Shinedown
Tour Dates: April 25 - May 13; July 19 - Aug. 30
Support Acts: Bush, Beartooth, Morgan Wade
Ticketing Info
Gene Simmons
Tour Dates: April 3 - May 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum
Tour Dates: May 8 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Spacey Jane
Tour Dates: Jan. 27-29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Texas Hippie Coalition
Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - June 15
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Thirteen Goats
Tour Dates: March 20 - 23
Support Acts: Opal in the Sky, Nameless Kings, Thirteen
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* After a slow rollout of part of the bill, INKCarceration Festival's full lineup arrived this week. Falling in Reverse, Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch will headline the three days, with Knocked Loose, Beartooth, Marilyn Manson, Slaughter to Prevail, Three Days Grace, Lamb of God and more set to perform July 18-20 on the Ohio State Reformatory grounds in Mansfield, Ohio
Ticketing Info
* Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Omens will headline the three days of Rock Fest this year. Knocked Loose, Slaughter to Prevail, Marilyn Manson, In This Moment, Nothing More, Architects, Three Days Grace, Ja Rule and Poppy are also on board for the July 17-19 music weekend in Cadott, Wis.
Ticketing Info
* The Austin Psych Fest returns April 25-27 with Explosions in the Sky, Darkside and Dinosaur Jr. leading the way. The festival, taking place at Austin, Texas' Far Out Lounge, will also feature performances by Kim Gordon, Godspeed You Black Emperor, Strfkr, Yo La Tengo and more.
Ticketing Info
* The Sing Us Home Festival will take over Philadelphia May 2-4 with a lineup featuring Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner and Dave Hause and the Mermaid. Other performers include Dan Andriano, AJJ, Speedy Ortiz and more.
Ticketing Info
* The Slide Away Festival is set for April 26 at The Paramount in Brooklyn, N.Y. and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Her New Knife, Lucid Express, Nothing, The Pains of Being Pure At Heart, Swervedriver, Whirr, plus a DJ Set by Norman Brannon of Texas Is The Reason and Thursday will appear in New York, while Luster, Nothing, Swervedriver, Swirlies, Vyva Melinkolya, Whirr, plus sounds by claire rousay are set for Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info
* Having already announced Slayer's return for 2025, the Louder Than Life Festival has started daily reveals of other bands on the lineup. So far, Acid Bath, Letlive., Lorna Shore, Counterparts and Static-X have been added. The 2025 event will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. the weekend of Sept. 18-21
Ticketing Info
* Much like Louder Than Life, Upheaval Festival is also piecemeal releasing the lineup for the 2025 music weekend. Set for July 18-19 in Grand Rapids, Mich., the 2025 lineup includes headliner Rob Zombie along with The Funeral Portrait, Nevertel, Dead Poet Society, Taproot, Architects and Bodysnatcher among those that have been announced so far.
Ticketing Info
* The 2025 edition of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is set to return April 24-27 at Las Vegas' Orleans Hotel and Casino. The lineup has yet to drop, but there will be 75 bands and 25 DJs over the course of the weekend.
Ticketing Info
* Blink-182 will join Megan Thee Stallion and Anderson.Paak in performing at the 2025 FanDuel X Spotify Super Bowl Party. The event is set for Feb. 7 with the location of the bash set to be revealed at a later time.
Ticketing Info TBA
* The Show of Helping Hands concert benefit will take place Jan. 28 at The Canyon club in Agoura Hills, Calif. Micky Dolenz, Laurence Juber (Wings) & AIRFOIL, Jeff Alan Ross (Peter Asher, The Lovin’ Spoonful), Carl Verheyen Band, Bernard Fowler (The Rolling Stones), Rob Morrow, Rosemary Butler, Steve Postell (The Immediate Family), Phil LoPresti (Billy Gibbons), Alisan Porter (winner of The Voice), Freebo & Alice Howe, Carly Smithson (American Idol), The Delgado Brothers, Kevin Cardasco, John Pratt, and The Tribe have all be confirmed. A full 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go to the cause. Donations will benefit the Guitar Center Music Foundation, to help replace musical instruments lost in the fires, the Los Angeles Firemen’s Relief Association, and other such organizations that will put the money to immediate use.
Ticketing Info
