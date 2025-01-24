This was a good week if you're looking to get some concert tickets as 25 new rock and metal tours were announced over the last seven days, not to mention multiple festival reveals and special benefits.

Kicking things off this week will be Shinedown who appear to be ramping up to new music and a big 2025 with a multi-leg North American tour that includes support from Bush, Beartooth and Morgan Wade.

You've also got Marilyn Manson announcing his first U.S. headline tour in six years. Plus, Kid Rock has announced spring dates with Chris Janson and Uncle Kracker that are expected to be with fan-friendly pricing.

As stated, this was also a big weekend on the festival front. Inkcarceration Festival, Rock Fest and the Austin Psych Fest were just a few of the events revealing their full lineups. Meanwhile, Louder Than Life and the Upheaval Festival have been doing daily announcements. And there's plenty more in store.

What will you be getting tickets for? See all the tour, festival and special show announcements from the last week below.

The Acacia Strain

Tour Dates: May 2-18

Support Acts: Frozen Soul, Gates to Hell, Snuffed on Sight, Maul

Ticketing Info

Anvil

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 10

Support Acts: Don Jamieson, Midnite Hellion

Ticketing Info

Bayside

Tour Dates: March 29 - Sept. 26

Support Acts: Sincere Engineer, Smoking Popes, The Sleeping

Notes: Celebrating 25 Years of Bayside

Ticketing Info

Belphegor

Tour Dates: March 19 - April 13

Support Acts: Arkona, Hate, Vale of Pnath

Ticketing Info

Between the Buried and Me

Tour Dates: April 29 - May 24

Support Acts: Protest the Hero

Notes: The band will play the Coma Ecliptic and Alaska albums in full.

Ticketing Info

Bewitcher + Deathchant (co-headliner)

Tour Dates: March 14 - April 5

Support Acts: Persekutor

Ticketing Info

Dead Kennedys

Tour Dates: March 16 - April 3

Support Acts: H.R., Raging Nathans

Ticketing Info

Peter Frampton

Tour Dates: March 30 - April 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Hinder

Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 15

Support Acts: Saliva, Kingdom Collapse, Kelsey Hickman

Ticketing Info

Billy Idol

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 23; Aug. 16 - Sept. 25

Support Acts: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Ticketing Info

Jet

Tour Dates: May 27 - June 20

Support Acts: Band of Skulls

Ticketing Info

Khanate

Tour Dates: May 30 - June 3

Support Acts: John Mueller, Mick Barr

Ticketing Info

Marilyn Manson

Tour Dates: May 2 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Nicotine Dolls

Tour Dates: March 20 - May 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Obituary

Tour Dates: April 18 - May 25

Support Acts: Nails, Terror, Spirit World, Pest Control

Notes: 35th anniversary of Cause of Death.

Ticketing Info

One OK Rock

Tour Dates: May 13 - June 7

Support Acts: Stand Atlantic

Ticketing Info

Phish

Tour Dates: April 18 - 27

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Tour Dates: May 12 - June 21; July 25 - Sept. 8

Support Acts: New Translations, Michael Marcagi, Medium Build, Petey

Ticketing Info

Kid Rock

Tour Dates: March 21 - April 19

Support Acts: Chris Janson, Uncle Kracker

Ticketing Info

Shinedown

Tour Dates: April 25 - May 13; July 19 - Aug. 30

Support Acts: Bush, Beartooth, Morgan Wade

Ticketing Info

Gene Simmons

Tour Dates: April 3 - May 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum

Tour Dates: May 8 - 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Spacey Jane

Tour Dates: Jan. 27-29

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Texas Hippie Coalition

Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - June 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Thirteen Goats

Tour Dates: March 20 - 23

Support Acts: Opal in the Sky, Nameless Kings, Thirteen

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* After a slow rollout of part of the bill, INKCarceration Festival's full lineup arrived this week. Falling in Reverse, Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch will headline the three days, with Knocked Loose, Beartooth, Marilyn Manson, Slaughter to Prevail, Three Days Grace, Lamb of God and more set to perform July 18-20 on the Ohio State Reformatory grounds in Mansfield, Ohio

Ticketing Info

* Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Omens will headline the three days of Rock Fest this year. Knocked Loose, Slaughter to Prevail, Marilyn Manson, In This Moment, Nothing More, Architects, Three Days Grace, Ja Rule and Poppy are also on board for the July 17-19 music weekend in Cadott, Wis.

Ticketing Info

* The Austin Psych Fest returns April 25-27 with Explosions in the Sky, Darkside and Dinosaur Jr. leading the way. The festival, taking place at Austin, Texas' Far Out Lounge, will also feature performances by Kim Gordon, Godspeed You Black Emperor, Strfkr, Yo La Tengo and more.

Ticketing Info

* The Sing Us Home Festival will take over Philadelphia May 2-4 with a lineup featuring Bouncing Souls, Frank Turner and Dave Hause and the Mermaid. Other performers include Dan Andriano, AJJ, Speedy Ortiz and more.

Ticketing Info

* The Slide Away Festival is set for April 26 at The Paramount in Brooklyn, N.Y. and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Her New Knife, Lucid Express, Nothing, The Pains of Being Pure At Heart, Swervedriver, Whirr, plus a DJ Set by Norman Brannon of Texas Is The Reason and Thursday will appear in New York, while Luster, Nothing, Swervedriver, Swirlies, Vyva Melinkolya, Whirr, plus sounds by claire rousay are set for Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Having already announced Slayer's return for 2025, the Louder Than Life Festival has started daily reveals of other bands on the lineup. So far, Acid Bath, Letlive., Lorna Shore, Counterparts and Static-X have been added. The 2025 event will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. the weekend of Sept. 18-21

Ticketing Info

* Much like Louder Than Life, Upheaval Festival is also piecemeal releasing the lineup for the 2025 music weekend. Set for July 18-19 in Grand Rapids, Mich., the 2025 lineup includes headliner Rob Zombie along with The Funeral Portrait, Nevertel, Dead Poet Society, Taproot, Architects and Bodysnatcher among those that have been announced so far.

Ticketing Info

* The 2025 edition of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend is set to return April 24-27 at Las Vegas' Orleans Hotel and Casino. The lineup has yet to drop, but there will be 75 bands and 25 DJs over the course of the weekend.

Ticketing Info

* Blink-182 will join Megan Thee Stallion and Anderson.Paak in performing at the 2025 FanDuel X Spotify Super Bowl Party. The event is set for Feb. 7 with the location of the bash set to be revealed at a later time.

Ticketing Info TBA

* The Show of Helping Hands concert benefit will take place Jan. 28 at The Canyon club in Agoura Hills, Calif. Micky Dolenz, Laurence Juber (Wings) & AIRFOIL, Jeff Alan Ross (Peter Asher, The Lovin’ Spoonful), Carl Verheyen Band, Bernard Fowler (The Rolling Stones), Rob Morrow, Rosemary Butler, Steve Postell (The Immediate Family), Phil LoPresti (Billy Gibbons), Alisan Porter (winner of The Voice), Freebo & Alice Howe, Carly Smithson (American Idol), The Delgado Brothers, Kevin Cardasco, John Pratt, and The Tribe have all be confirmed. A full 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go to the cause. Donations will benefit the Guitar Center Music Foundation, to help replace musical instruments lost in the fires, the Los Angeles Firemen’s Relief Association, and other such organizations that will put the money to immediate use.

Ticketing Info