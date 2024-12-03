Welcome back to all the rock and metal bands that enjoyed reunions in 2024!

The world may be a divisive place, but in the rock and metal world that was actually plenty of unity in 2024.

On the touring front, Creed had the biggest reunion tour of 2024. They managed to welcome several bands from the same era for their "Summer of '99" cruise and touring.

READ MORE: Creed Speak After First Reunion Show in 12 Years

Both Linkin Park and Power Trip used their 2024 touring to introduce new eras after the deaths of key musicians Chester Bennington and Riley Gale led to understandable mourning periods. Meanwhile several acts like Slayer and No Doubt who limited their reunions to select dates.

And there were a number of groups announcing their 2025 reunion plans, led by Oasis and Three Days Grace.

So who all found fresh reasons to return to the stage? Get a rundown of 2024's big reunions below.

22 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reunited in 2024 Everything old is new again, as some of your favorite bands are finally giving it another go in 2024. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire