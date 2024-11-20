Mushroomhead Investigate a Haunted Prison | Paranormal Prison

In this fourth episode of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison, Mushroomhead's Joe "Jenkins" Gall and Scott "Strike" Beck try to make contact with the other side.

The respective guitarist and vocalist join the crew, hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour) and Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin (Sirius XM) and equipment techs Cyrus Entezam and Morgan Rondinella to search for spirits still trapped inside the walls of the Paranormal Prison.

"I used to see shadow people as a young kid," says Strike, who is a firm believer in the supernatural. "It freaked me out and I used to jump around in my bedroom with a blanket, with a nightlight. And I kid you not — I would see shapes go across me constantly."

"I think energy and everybody being tied together in the universe is kind of a real thing. So whether it's negative energy or positive energy, I think that stuff kind of sticks around for a while," Jenkins adds.

With the hurdle of belief removed, Mushroomhead open themselves up to some eerie communications.

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

A holiday break will take place on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with the Season 2 continuing from Jan. 8 through the end of the month.

Ohio native's Mushroomhead explore the showers and other haunted confines of the Ohio State Reformatory. If you're a skeptic, perhaps what happens here will make you a believer!

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20. The lineup, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, creating even more anticipation.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.