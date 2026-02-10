Former Mushroomhead vocalist Jeffrey "Nothing" Hatrix has settled a royalty lawsuit against the band's founding drummer and keyboardist Steve "Skinny" Felton.

Why Did Jeffrey Nothing Sue Skinny Felton?

Back in 2024, the singer initially filed his suit against Felton, alleging that he had been shorted royalties from his time in the band. In the suit, he claimed to have 148 writing credits within the group and noted that he had not been paid his royalties for several years.

At the time, per Cleveland.com, he was seeking at least $3.5 million while also attempting to gain access to the band's accounting. The suit also called out Felton for some questionable financial practices.

What Happened to Settle the Lawsuit?

According to a new social media post from Jeffrey Nothing, it appears that not only did the two sides come to an agreement, but fences have been mended thanks to Felton's cooperation in settling the matter.

The vocalist shared positive messaging concerning his former band upon the conclusion of the suit and even left the door open for a possible return should the opportunity be presented.

Nothing's statement of the resolution of the suit reads as follows:

As a lot of you know, there has been an ongoing lawsuit between myself and my former band. I'm happy to report that the situation is settled and over.

From here out, there will be nothing negative about Mushroomhead or Skinny on my page. He came to the table amicably and honorably and we found a solution that made both of us happy.

Skinny and I founded Mushroomhead and it's great to see the fanbase and community it has built. I'm proud of that and I know he is. Mushroomhead is his and I wish him the best. My creative baby is now my solo work. Will I ever work with Shroom again? Time will tell. I'm not against it. But I have no ill feelings either way. I want everybody to win.

Thank you all for your years of support and for having my back when it was needed, but from here on out it's nothing but positivity in that direction. I said I was done with drama and I meant it. Love you guys!

Jeffrey Nothing's History With Mushroomhead

Jeffrey Nothing was part of the original lineup of Mushroomhead back in 1993. He remained one of the group's vocalists until 2018. He appeared on every release from the band's original self-titled 1993 demo through their 2014 album The Righteous & the Butterfly.

In March 2018, Nothing announced his departure from the group. Then, in 2024, Nothing teased the formation of his own version of Mushroomhead featuring other former members of the group.

The singer has also performed solo with a band featuring ex-Mushroomhead guitarist Tommy Church, co-vocalist Ian D Sniesak and Motograter drummer Noah "Shark" Robertson.

See Loudwire's list of the 'Big 4' Masked Bands below.