Upon a Burning Body Pull Out of Mushroomhead Tour in Statement + Video

Upon a Burning Body have pulled out of the current Mushroomhead tour and canceled one of their headlining performances in a new statement. They elaborated on the situation in a separate post afterward.

The band was on tour with Mushroomhead since the start of October, but announced they would no longer play the last few dates of the run in a post shared on social media yesterday (Oct. 24). Their headlining performance at the Manchester Music Hall in Lexington, Ky. on Oct. 27 has been canceled as well.

"Due to personal reasons we will not be finishing off the tour with Mushroomhead. We are sorry to not be able to play in the last few cities. Columbus, Flint, Cleveland and the headliner in Lexington are all canceled for us. Mushroomhead and the other two bands are still performing as scheduled," Upon a Burning Body wrote in the post.

"Please respect our privacy at this time," the caption of the post reads.

As noted in the post, There Is No Us and Mind Incision will still perform the rest of the shows with Mushroomhead. See the remaining dates here.

Read the full statement below.

Though they didn't elaborate on what caused the cancelation in the initial post, some of the band went onstage and addressed the crowd in Columbus last night to explain what had happened. They shared a video of the speech and shared it on Instagram.

READ MORE: Who Are Metalcore's 'Big 4'? Reddit Users Debate

"Our guitar player has had a family emergency... he had to leave immediately," vocalist Danny Leal said to the crowd. "So unfortunately, we will not be able to perform for you guys tonight... The most important thing is that he gets home to the people that need him."

The caption of the post assured that the band's scheduled December performances will still go on as planned, and that they'll make up the missed shows as soon as they are able to.

See the clip below.