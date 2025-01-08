Ex-Mushroomhead Vocalist Jeffrey Nothing Reveals Cancer Diagnosis – ‘I Really Wanted to Keep This to Myself’

Ex-Mushroomhead vocalist Jeffrey Nothing has revealed that he's been diagnosed with cancer.

The musician's daughter Mea shared a post on Facebook with a link to a GoFundMe page, which Nothing reposted on his own profile.

"I really wanted to keep this to myself. I was diagnosed a couple months ago. It will be very hard to continue working with the treatment path I have chosen. Thank you for anything you can do to help. I know everyone is going through a lot," he wrote in the post.

"My dad has recently been diagnosed with cancer, just months after losing my mom to the same thing. Due to this, he may have to stop working during his treatment. Anything means everything, thank you," Mea wrote in the description for the GoFundMe page.

Nothing's wife Stacy Hatrix, whom Mea referenced in the description, died from cancer in April of 2024. She was 38 years old.

The musician co-founded Mushroomhead in 1993 and remained in the group until 2018. Several months after splitting with the group, he told the ADHD Podcast a bit about his decision to leave.

"My issue was there was only one chief and that’s not how it started. That really catapulted us all backwards. I feel like we could have done so much more," he said [via The PRP]. "I left the band because I couldn’t do it anymore. I stayed for a long time for the fans and it just got to be like, sorry I just can’t do it anymore. I was trying to leave on semi-amicable terms and then that never happened."

In August of 2024, Cleveland.com reported that Nothing was suing his former Mushroomhead bandmate Steve "Skinny" Felton over alleged copyright infringement and unpaid royalties. Nothing's attorney Ronald Stanley told the publication that the vocalist was seeking $3.5 million in the suit.

Loudwire sends our best to Nothing.