Six former members of masked metal band Mushroomhead will reunite for two shows in April under the moniker the Ex-Faces.

The new group will comprise vocalists Waylon Reavis and Jason “J Mann” Popson, guitarist Dave “Gravy” Felton, bassist Joe “Mr. Murdernickel” Kilcoyne, drummer Daniel “Lil’ Dan” Fox and keyboardist/sampler Rick “St1tch” Thomas.

The Ex-Faces will perform at the Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan, on April 17 and the King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio, on April 18.

The announcement came from a Killer’s Confession, the Mushroomhead offshoot formed in 2016 that also features Reavis and Thomas.

“I would love to cordially invite all of you to an evening with the EX’s at THE MACHINE SHOP AND KING OF CLUBS!” a Killer’s Confession wrote on Instagram. “GET YOUR TICKETS AND VIP BEFORE THEY ARE GONE! SHOP TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY!”

What Happened to Mushroomhead?

Mushroomhead have undergone several lineup changes since their formation in 1993, with each album featuring different personnel. J Mann, Gravy and St1tch all appeared on the band’s 2003 breakthrough album XIII, which peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard 200.

Reavis joined the band the following year, and Lil’ Dan began touring with the group in 2006. (He was a full-time member from 2009 to 2012.) Kilcoyne was a founding member along with J Mann, though he left the band in 1995 and was replaced by his brother Jack "Pig Benis" Kilcoyne.

This instability plagued a Killer's Confession as well, as multiple band members quit in the middle of their 2025 tour. Guitarist Max Carillo cited "unprofessional bullshit" and "abuse and toxicity" as reasons for his departure.

Do Mushroomhead and Slipknot Still Have Beef?

Mushroomhead’s horror-inspired imagery and eye-catching masks drew frequent comparisons to Slipknot and sparked a rivalry between the two bands. But in a 2024 interview, founding drummer Steve “Skinny” Felton only had kind words for his masked peers.

“Slipknot, man, amazing,” Skinny told Metal Hammer. “One of the biggest heavy metal bands in the world. Holy shit, it’s gigantically huge and what they have done is amazing. And I think it opens the doors for other bands as well as my own. People like this masked metal. They like theatrics.”