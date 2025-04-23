‘F–k that Unprofessional Bulls–t’ – Second Member Quits Band Mid-Tour + Shares Statement

A second musician has exited the A Killer's Confession lineup in the middle of their current touring as the band is now down guitarist Max Carrillo as well. Carrillo revealed his exit from the band last Friday (April 18), following the previous exit of drummer Kegan King.

What Max Carrillo Said About His Exit From A Killer's Confession

Posting through his Facebook account, Carrillo didn't hold back in his reasoning for leaving the band.

“Quitting A Killer’s Confession. Not good human beings. No wonder the drummer and merch guy quit at the same show for being treated super badly," he commented.

"Also found out they’re trying to create a fake scenario about me behind my back. Saying I got drunk on stage and fell off. And then telling me the other drummer wanted to get rid of me to try to turn me against them. When the whole time they talked about replacing the drummer and bassists behind their backs," he added.

Continuing his list of reasons to exit, he offered, "And then the singer was ready to fight me today. Fuck that unprofessional bullshit. The abuse and toxicity in that band is unreal. Currently left stranded in Santa Clarita, California. Gonna try to figure out a way to get back to LA. If there’s any California friends that can help please let me know thanks.”

Carrillo had just joined the band in March after the exit of previous guitarist James Skrtich. The guitarist also weighed in on some of the comments on his Facebook post adding further detail to his exit from the band.

What Happened With Kegan King

Just last week it was revealed that A Killer's Confession were undergoing a lineup change. The band had dealt with a breakdown of their transportation in the midst of their current tour and that also coincided with a 24 hour period in which King decided to leave the group.

The group issued a statement to their socials revealing that former Mushroomhead drummer, Daniel Fox, would be taking over behind the kit in King's absence. Fox had already been part of the band's touring as Waylon Reavis had welcomed his former Mushroomhead bandmates JMann and Richard "Stitch" Thomas to their current touring to perform the new song "In Case of Emergency."

King would later comment on his Facebook account. "This wasn’t a decision I wanted to make.. For the last year and some change I made this band my priority. All of it for not," he stated. King congratulated Fox on taking over the position and seemed to hold no ill will on the move. He kept his exit statement positive wishing the band the best and thanking the fans that had reached out to him.

He then sold some of his cymbals to help fund his trip back home after leaving the tour without transportation back. But a few days later, the drummer hinted that he had a story to tell "in due time" and indicated that he'd received a "cease and desist."

A Killer's Confession in 2025

As previously stated, A Killer's Confession are in the midst of a tour that includes guest turns from some of Waylon Reavis' former Mushroomhead bandmates. The trek continues Thursday night (April 24) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Dates will follow this weekend in Kansas City, Lincoln and Sioux Falls before this current leg wraps on Monday (April 28) in Des Moines.

The band will then provide support for Static-X on a new tour leg kicking off May 23 in Tucson, Arizona. Dates are currently scheduled out through their July 20 appearance at the InkCarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio.

All A Killer's Confession dates, cities, venues and ticketing information can be found through their website.