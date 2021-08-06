A Killer’s Confession + Chad Gray Unleash Raw New Track ‘Tell Your Soul’

A Killer's Confession are laying their souls bare on the new single "Tell Your Soul," and they're not the only one as Mudvayne's Chad Gray shares the emotionally-charged vocal lead on the new track.

The song once again finds A Killer's Confession writing with Ra leader Sahaj Ticotin, providing listeners with a raw nerve type of song that's delivered with energy by A Killer's Confession singer Waylon Reavis and Gray.

“This song was an amazing collaboration between Sahaj Ticotin, Chad Gray, and myself,” says Reavis. "It was an honor to work with such true professional artists on such a powerful song. I hope everyone can feel the raw emotion and are moved just like I am when they listen."

He adds, "This song is about forgiveness and acceptance of one's own shortcomings. I want to thank Chad and Sahaj for being such great friends and recording this song with me. Wombat absolutely crushed this video. Amazing talent all the way around!"

“Waylon has wanted to do a song with me for a very long time, and earlier this year, we tried, but the song just didn’t fit either one of us,” says Gray. “So we went back to the drawing board with Sahaj Ticotin. The song really spoke to me, so we went for it. Everything just seems to fall into place. I’m really excited about this release. My boy Wombat absolutely killed the video. I’m stoked for this song to drop. It’s a nice prelude to some more solo stuff I have on the way. I can’t wait for you all to hear this. Enjoy.”

Check out the full song, video and lyrics below and you can pick up "Tell Your Soul" here.

Having released the pulse-pounding track "Remember" back in January, "Tell Your Soul" is the latest song to arrive in the lead up to their next album. The full Remember record is expected to arrive later this year via Wake up! Music Rocks,

As was recently announced, A Killer's Confession are currently on tour with Gemini Syndrome. Get more details on the run here.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

A Killer's Confession Featuring Chad Gray, "Tell Your Soul" Lyrics

I feel like we really don’t know

Wasting away till it’s gone

The moments in time always fuel the fire

Watching the Embers alone And I won’t belong to you now

I feel like it’s over so take this down

Why Am I afraid when I’m wrong

I don’t know

I don’t know

I don’t know I won’t relive our mistakes

I will be what you’ve needed

To face the day

Now I understand what you think

It’s not your pain

Don’t you think?

Im far from wherever you are

You can't be what you wanted without the scars

Don't keep all the pain for yourself

It’s Not your fault

Don’t you know

Tell your soul I fear that it’s all over now

Standing and waiting too long

I’m always alone and breaks my heart

My chains are no fault of your own And I won’t belong to you now

I feel like it’s over so take this down

Are You afraid when your wrong

I don’t know

I don’t know

I don’t know I won’t relive our mistakes

I will be what you’ve needed

To face the day

Now I understand what you think

It’s not your pain

Don’t you think?

I'm far from wherever you are

You can be what you wanted without the scars

Don't keep all the pain for yourself

It’s Not your fault

Don’t you know

Tell your soul I’m screaming with passion

I don’t know what’s happened

I’m drifting into the unknown

I’ve waited now take it

You think what you’ve made me

A feeling you can’t outgrow I'm far from wherever you are

You can be what you wanted without the scars

keep all the pain for yourself

It’s Not your fault

Don’t you know

Tell your soul

A Killer's Confession Featuring Chad Gray, "Tell Your Soul"