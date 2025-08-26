When Mudvayne embark on a tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut studio album next month, one fan in each city can get a "make-up experience" with Chad Gray.

Mudvayne's 'Makeup Experience' Includes a Prosthetic Bullet Hole

The Mudvayne lead singer revealed the details of the "VIP Backstage Pre-Show Makeup Experience" on social media on Tuesday (Aug. 26). For $3,000, fans will can get:

Two general admission tickets to the show

One hour "backstage hang" with Gray while his makeup is being completed for that night's show

Prosthetic bullet hole similar to what appears on Gray's head while he is onstage

Custom Mudvayne necklace

Signed setlist

Signed 8x10 photo of Gray

Photo of you and Gray

Early entry to the show

"Now this isn't a quick grip and grin, take your signed photo and go," Gray wrote in the post announcing the package. "This is a full-blown one-hour hang session with me during my pre-show makeup ritual."

The First Time Mudvayne Have Offered a 'Makeup Experience'

Mudvayne are celebrating the 25th anniversary of L.D. 50 with a U.S. tour that starts in Dubuque, Iowa on Sept. 11. Static-X, who will be celebrating 25 years since the release of Wisconsin Death Trip, are opening most dates of the tour.

Meet and greet opportunities at Mudvayne shows have been fairly rare in the past. Gray said on social media that this is the first time the "VIP Backstage Pre-Show Makeup Experience" is being offered.

"Most of you know that we don't do meet and greets (because of the amount of time it takes me to get ready), so I'm personally going to change that. But on a very limited basis," Gray wrote. "I'm only going to do one meet and greet with you and your guest per town."

Looking Back At L.D. 50

Mudvayne released L.D. 50 on Aug. 22, 2000, almost immediately garnering national attention for the Peoria, Illinois metal band.

The music, while being played by a bunch of guys with their faces painted as if they walked off the set of a horror film, showed more of a technical style compared to other commercially successful metal acts at that time. Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan served as a co-executive producer for their breakout album.

Metal Hammer named L.D. 50 one of the 20 Best Metal Albums of 2000 behind the strength of its first single, "Dig."

Mudvayne, "Dig"

"The deranged nu metal smash hit filled dance floors and boasted a memorable video with an aliens-oin-acid vibe," Metal Hammer said in its review. "But the rest of the album was interesting in its own way, with hardcore and jazz influences popping up alongside Chad Gray's fearsome outbursts and the on-trend, downtuned guitars."

Mudvayne 'L.D. 50' 25th Anniversary Tour

Sept. 11 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Back Waters Stage

Sept. 13 – Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

Sept. 14 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 16 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Sept. 17 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Sept. 19 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life (festival)

Sept. 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Sept. 21 – Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Sept. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Sept. 24 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

Sept. 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sept. 27 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept. 28 – Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Sept. 30 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 1 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Oct. 5 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock (festival)

Oct. 7 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

Oct. 11 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 – San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct. 13 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Oct. 16 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct. 18 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 19 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 21 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 22 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome

Oct. 24 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

Oct. 25 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 26 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena