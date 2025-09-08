The past year has seen two major masked bands celebrating the 25th anniversaries of their breakout albums, so we ask you ... which is the better band — Slipknot or Mudvayne? That is the battle this week in Chuck's Fight Club. on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Slipknot's self-titled major label debut for Roadrunner Records came out in 1999, but the band has been touring over the past year celebrating its 25th anniversary. They've since gone on to become one of the biggest bands in metal. They've issued seven albums and had such songs as "Wait and Bleed," "Duality," "Psychosocial," "Dead Memories," "Snuff," "The Devil in I" and more become hits.

On the other side of the ring, you'll find Mudvayne, who arrived on the scene a year later with their standout debut effort L.D. 50. The group has been celebrating the album's 25th anniversary on tour as well. They issued five albums before splitting after 2009's self-titled set, but have reunited in recent years and just issued their first new song in 16 years. Among their hits are "Dig," "Not Falling," "Happy?," "Forget to Remember," "Fall Into Sleep," "Do What You Do" and "Scream With Me."

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each record. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

And we've got a programming note as Mudvayne's Chad Gray will be on Loudwire Nights this Thursday (Sept. 11).