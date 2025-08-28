Mudvayne have just dropped "Hurt People Hurt People," their first new song since releasing their self-titled album in 2009.

The announcement officially ends all speculation about whether or not the group, who reunited in 2021, would eventually return to the studio to writer new material.

While there's no word of whether or not "Hurt People Hurt People" will be part of a forthcoming album, it's an encouraging sign that more new music is inevitable as the band draws closer to the beginning of a September tour.

"Hurt People Hurt People" was teaser earlier this week in a social media clip that showed a blood-soaked hand spelling the words "Hurt People" on a painted wall. And, right at the stroke of midnight today (Aug. 28), Mudvayne casually surprised the world with a brand new song.

So, how does it sound? The song absolutely has a vintage Mudvayne quality, like a newly-unearthed time capsule from the 2000s. Lunging grooves, stomping riffs and Ryan Martinie's signature bass clank should only delight fans who have been waiting for new music for so long.

Listen to "Hurt People Hurt People" directly below and read the lyrics beneath the video. Keep scrolling to see Mudvayne's upcoming tour dates, too.

Mudvayne, "Hurt People Hurt People"

Mudvayne, "Hurt People Hurt People" Lyrics

Hurt people, hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

I’m fucking suffering

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

I hope your suffering

The price of admission is suffering

my whole life stuck in it, from my birth into the grave

My wounds

Full of stitches but still i bleed

The pain, it haunts me, it’s on me that it feeds

destroy or create

My effects from the cause

Even when your to blame

It’s all my fault, because

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

I’m fucking suffering

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

I hope your suffering

My life’s decisions are killing me

Ruined, by the world

And my hostility

Inside, feels like I’m dying, I’m always struggling

I fight, to the death, is it you or is it me

destroy or create

My effects from the cause

Even when your to blame

It’s all my fault, because

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt hurt people

I’m fucking suffering

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

Hurt people hurt people

I hope your suffering

to the people that hurt me

Ya better know I wont forget

Mudvayne 2025 Tour Dates

Mudvayne will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakout debut, L.D. 50 on a U.S. tour that stretches from Sept. 11 through Oct. 26.

They'll be joined by Static-X, who are commemorating the 25th anniversary of their own debut record, Wisconsin Death Trip, with Vended opening each night.

See all dates below and visit the Mudvayne website for tickets.

