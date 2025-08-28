Mudvayne Release ‘Hurt People Hurt People,’ First New Song in 16 Years
Mudvayne have just dropped "Hurt People Hurt People," their first new song since releasing their self-titled album in 2009.
The announcement officially ends all speculation about whether or not the group, who reunited in 2021, would eventually return to the studio to writer new material.
While there's no word of whether or not "Hurt People Hurt People" will be part of a forthcoming album, it's an encouraging sign that more new music is inevitable as the band draws closer to the beginning of a September tour.
"Hurt People Hurt People" was teaser earlier this week in a social media clip that showed a blood-soaked hand spelling the words "Hurt People" on a painted wall. And, right at the stroke of midnight today (Aug. 28), Mudvayne casually surprised the world with a brand new song.
So, how does it sound? The song absolutely has a vintage Mudvayne quality, like a newly-unearthed time capsule from the 2000s. Lunging grooves, stomping riffs and Ryan Martinie's signature bass clank should only delight fans who have been waiting for new music for so long.
Listen to "Hurt People Hurt People" directly below and read the lyrics beneath the video. Keep scrolling to see Mudvayne's upcoming tour dates, too.
Mudvayne, "Hurt People Hurt People"
Mudvayne, "Hurt People Hurt People" Lyrics
Hurt people, hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
I’m fucking suffering
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
I hope your suffering
The price of admission is suffering
my whole life stuck in it, from my birth into the grave
My wounds
Full of stitches but still i bleed
The pain, it haunts me, it’s on me that it feeds
destroy or create
My effects from the cause
Even when your to blame
It’s all my fault, because
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
I’m fucking suffering
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
I hope your suffering
My life’s decisions are killing me
Ruined, by the world
And my hostility
Inside, feels like I’m dying, I’m always struggling
I fight, to the death, is it you or is it me
destroy or create
My effects from the cause
Even when your to blame
It’s all my fault, because
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt hurt people
I’m fucking suffering
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
Hurt people hurt people
I hope your suffering
to the people that hurt me
Ya better know I wont forget
Mudvayne 2025 Tour Dates
Mudvayne will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakout debut, L.D. 50 on a U.S. tour that stretches from Sept. 11 through Oct. 26.
They'll be joined by Static-X, who are commemorating the 25th anniversary of their own debut record, Wisconsin Death Trip, with Vended opening each night.
See all dates below and visit the Mudvayne website for tickets.
