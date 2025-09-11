Win a Mudvayne 7-Inch Vinyl Featuring ‘Sticks and Stones’ + ‘Hurt People Hurt People’

Mudvayne have just issued their second new song after a 16-year break between new music and you can get a new vinyl featuring both "Sticks and Stones" and the recently released "Hurt People Hurt People" courtesy of Loudwire Nights, making it the latest addition to the Loudwire Record Club.

"Sticks and Stones" is the latest emotional powderkeg to come from Mudvayne. Much like it's predecessor "Hurt People Hurt People," the song taps into the anguish of abuse. Singer Chad Gray plays upon the well known phrase, but changes it up to sing "Like sticks and stones your words hurt me."

Mudvayne, "Sticks and Stones"

This vinyl 7-inch, as previously mentioned, will feature both "Sticks and Stones" and "Hurt People Hurt People." Both tracks are expected to be on a forthcoming Mudvayne album. The band has been working on new music for a while now as they also cross the country celebrating the 25th anniversary of their L.D. 50 breakout album.

READ MORE: Here's What You Get for Mudvayne's $3,000 Pre-Show Makeup Experience

Pre-orders for the 7-inch are currently available, but you can also enter to win by filling out your contact details in the entry form at the bottom of this page. Loudwire Nights will be giving away five copies of the 7-inch from all the entries in this contest. So make sure you get your entry in prior to Thursday, Sept. 18 in order to be eligible.

We should also mention that Mudvayne's very own Chad Gray will be the special guest with host Chuck Armstrong on the Loudwire Nights radio show this Thursday (Sept. 11). The show airs every week night at 7PM local time. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.