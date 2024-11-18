VOTE: Better Chad Gray Band – Mudvayne vs. Hellyeah

Which is the better Chad Gray band - Mudvayne or Hellyeah? That's the question we want to know as part of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Mudvayne was the first Chad Gray band to reach our radar. Back in 2000, they released their major label debut album L.D. 50 and quickly made a name for themselves with an energetic stage show and capturing the imagination of fans with their MTV2 Award winning-video for "Dig." They released five album before going on hiatus after 2009's self-titled set and delivered such standout singles as "Not Falling," "World So Cold," "Happy?," "Forget to Remember," "Fall Into Sleep," "Do What You Do," "Scarlet Letters" and "Scream With Me."

READ MORE: Why Mudvayne Wore Makeup, Took It Off and Put It Back On

With Mudvayne on break, the all-star collective Hellyeah became Gray's main band along with Mudvayne guitarist Greg Tribbett. Their self-titled debut arrived in 2007 featuring "You Wouldn't Know" and "Alcohaulin' Ass. The group issued six studio albums before splitting after 2019's Welcome Home, which was issued after the death of drummer Vinnie Paul. The band scored hit singles with "Hell of a Time," "Sangre Por Sangre," "Moth," "Hush," "Human," "I Don't Care Anymore," "Love Falls" and the "Welcome Home" title track.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle during the 8PM hour of Monday's show. He'll break down the arguments for each band individually at 8PM on Tuesday and Wednesday and all week long you'll have a chance to rank each band using the form at the bottom of this post. The higher ranked act based on your input will be featured in a rock block during the 8PM hour of Friday's show.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.