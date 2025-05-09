It's time to get queued up as we've got another 18 rock and metal tours that have been announced over the past week.

Leading the way this week, we've got The Who who will be returning to the U.S. this fall on their This Song Is Over farewell tour.

For those looking for something a little more extreme, we've got Cannibal Corpse hitting the road with support from Municipal Waste and Fulci for what should be a thrashing great time.

Meanwhile, Mudvayne have put together a solid fall bill with Static-X and Vended and In This Moment will rock the summer months with Wargasm, Kat Von D and The Pretty Wild.

This week also saw the announcements of the Austin City Limits and Bumbershoot festivals.

What will you be seeing? Check out all the big tour and festival announcements from the past seven days.

Ben Basile

Tour Dates: June 5 - 8

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Blind Guardian

Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: Ensiferum, Seven Kingdoms

Ticketing Info

Buckcherry

Tour Dates: May 20 - Aug. 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Cannibal Corpse

Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 22

Support Acts: Municipal Waste, Fulci

Ticketing Info

Descendents

Tour Dates: July 19 - Aug. 9

Support Acts: Teen Mortgage, Liquid Mike, MattstaGraham

Ticketing Info

John Garcia

Tour Dates: June 26 - July 19

Support Acts: Telekinetic Yeti

Ticketing Info

Grandaddy

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: Pedro the Lion, Greg Freeman

Notes: Tour celebrating 25th Anniversary of The Sophtware Slump

Ticketing Info

In This Moment

Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: Wargasm, Kat Von D, and The Pretty Wild

Ticketing Info

Joe Perry Project

Tour Dates: Aug. 13 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Elijah Johnson

Tour Dates: June 20 - Aug. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Life of Agony

Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 5

Support Acts: Jasta, God Forbid

Notes: Celebrating 30 Years of Ugly album.

Ticketing Info

Marianas Trench

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 22

Support Acts: The Summer Set, Senses

Ticketing Info

Mudvayne

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: Static-X, Vended

Notes: Mudvayne will celebrate the 25th anniversary of LD 50.

Ticketing Info

Royel Otis

Tour Dates: June 8 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: Dancer, bby

Ticketing Info

Signs of the Swarm

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: Mental Cruelty, ten56., Carcosa, Face Yourself

Ticketing Info

Tesla

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Mandalay Bay.

Ticketing Info

The Who

Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Yungblud

Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

Also of Note:

* The lineup for the 2025 Austin City Limits Festival has been revealed. The Strokes, Hozier, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, John Summit and Doechi are among the headliners, while Cage the Elephant, Pierce the Veil, Rilo Kiley, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Modest Mouse, Wet Leg, Phantogram, Bilmuri and more are also on board. The festival will take place Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-13 at Austin's Zilker Park.

Ticketing Info

* Weezer, Aurora, Janelle Monae and Car Seat Headrest will head up the 2025 edition of Bumbershoot. Scheduled for Aug. 30 and 31 at Seattle Center in Seattle, the music weekend will also feature sets from The Linda Lindas, Bright Eyes, Murder City Devils, Sylvan Esso, Digable Planets, The Budos Band, Tank and the Bangas, Pretty Girls Make Graves and more.

Ticketing Info

* Death Cult will play a pair of warm-up shows ahead of their May 17 Cruel World festival appearance in Pasadena later this month. Look for the band playing San Francisco's Regency Ballroom (May 14) and Los Angeles' El Rey Theater (May 16).

Ticketing Info

* Weedeater, Whores, Author and Punisher and Mondo Generator are among the acts set to play the 2025 Ripplefest Texas Sept. 18-21 at Austin, Texas' Far Out Lounge.

Ticketing Info