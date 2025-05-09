18 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 2-8, 2025)
It's time to get queued up as we've got another 18 rock and metal tours that have been announced over the past week.
Leading the way this week, we've got The Who who will be returning to the U.S. this fall on their This Song Is Over farewell tour.
For those looking for something a little more extreme, we've got Cannibal Corpse hitting the road with support from Municipal Waste and Fulci for what should be a thrashing great time.
Meanwhile, Mudvayne have put together a solid fall bill with Static-X and Vended and In This Moment will rock the summer months with Wargasm, Kat Von D and The Pretty Wild.
This week also saw the announcements of the Austin City Limits and Bumbershoot festivals.
What will you be seeing? Check out all the big tour and festival announcements from the past seven days.
Ben Basile
Tour Dates: June 5 - 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Blind Guardian
Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: Ensiferum, Seven Kingdoms
Ticketing Info
Buckcherry
Tour Dates: May 20 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Cannibal Corpse
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 22
Support Acts: Municipal Waste, Fulci
Ticketing Info
Descendents
Tour Dates: July 19 - Aug. 9
Support Acts: Teen Mortgage, Liquid Mike, MattstaGraham
Ticketing Info
John Garcia
Tour Dates: June 26 - July 19
Support Acts: Telekinetic Yeti
Ticketing Info
Grandaddy
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Pedro the Lion, Greg Freeman
Notes: Tour celebrating 25th Anniversary of The Sophtware Slump
Ticketing Info
In This Moment
Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: Wargasm, Kat Von D, and The Pretty Wild
Ticketing Info
Joe Perry Project
Tour Dates: Aug. 13 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Elijah Johnson
Tour Dates: June 20 - Aug. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Life of Agony
Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: Jasta, God Forbid
Notes: Celebrating 30 Years of Ugly album.
Ticketing Info
Marianas Trench
Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 22
Support Acts: The Summer Set, Senses
Ticketing Info
Mudvayne
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Static-X, Vended
Notes: Mudvayne will celebrate the 25th anniversary of LD 50.
Ticketing Info
Royel Otis
Tour Dates: June 8 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: Dancer, bby
Ticketing Info
Signs of the Swarm
Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: Mental Cruelty, ten56., Carcosa, Face Yourself
Ticketing Info
Tesla
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Mandalay Bay.
Ticketing Info
The Who
Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Yungblud
Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The lineup for the 2025 Austin City Limits Festival has been revealed. The Strokes, Hozier, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, John Summit and Doechi are among the headliners, while Cage the Elephant, Pierce the Veil, Rilo Kiley, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Modest Mouse, Wet Leg, Phantogram, Bilmuri and more are also on board. The festival will take place Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-13 at Austin's Zilker Park.
Ticketing Info
* Weezer, Aurora, Janelle Monae and Car Seat Headrest will head up the 2025 edition of Bumbershoot. Scheduled for Aug. 30 and 31 at Seattle Center in Seattle, the music weekend will also feature sets from The Linda Lindas, Bright Eyes, Murder City Devils, Sylvan Esso, Digable Planets, The Budos Band, Tank and the Bangas, Pretty Girls Make Graves and more.
Ticketing Info
* Death Cult will play a pair of warm-up shows ahead of their May 17 Cruel World festival appearance in Pasadena later this month. Look for the band playing San Francisco's Regency Ballroom (May 14) and Los Angeles' El Rey Theater (May 16).
Ticketing Info
* Weedeater, Whores, Author and Punisher and Mondo Generator are among the acts set to play the 2025 Ripplefest Texas Sept. 18-21 at Austin, Texas' Far Out Lounge.
Ticketing Info
