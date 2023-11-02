While Chad Gray is often surrounded by thousands when on stage with Mudvayne or Hellyeah, he's often performing for more people than the population of his tiny hometown.

Gray originally grew up in Latham, Illinois. The tiny village had a reported population of just over 300 people in 2020.

Latham sits in central Illinois, about an hour south of Peoria where Gray would eventually relocate and form Mudvayne.

The village is described as a "close nit, farming community" on the Logan County website.

While the website doesn't mention Gray, it does note Latham is home to the Korn Krib Bar & Grill where diners can eat in farming silos.

Instead of boring you with random facts about Latham, Illinois, here are 10 things about Chad Gray you probably didn't know.