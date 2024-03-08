15 New Rock + Metal Tours + Three Festivals Announced This Past Week (March 1-7, 2024)

15 New Rock + Metal Tours + Three Festivals Announced This Past Week (March 1-7, 2024)

We're back with 15 new rock + metal tours and three more newly announced festivals this week.

Topping the list are multiple co-headlining runs, with Halestorm and I Prevail teaming up for a top tour package, Baroness and Red Fang meeting up for a short run and Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads bringing the vibes this summer.

You also have the final touring run of Sublime With Rome before Sublime reverts to their original name with Jakob Nowell taking over lead as Rome Ramirez goes solo. And speaking of farewells, NOFX are saying goodbye with dates this summer.

Meanwhile, on the festival front, the inaugural Point Break Festival joins Sea.Hear.Now and Project Pabst in announcing their lineups this week.

What else got announced and where will you spend your concert dollars? Find out below.

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks

Tour Dates: May 30 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer on select dates
Ticketing Info

Baroness / Red Fang

Tour Dates: May 13 - 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Chat Pile

Tour Dates: May 9 - 18
Support Acts: Portrayal of Guilt, Nightosphere
Ticketing Info

CKY

Tour Dates: May 2 - 26
Support Acts: Crobot, X-Cops
Ticketing Info

Dirty Honey

Tour Dates: May 10 - 16
Support Acts: Royale Lynn
Ticketing Info

John Garcia

Tour Dates: March 16 - May 29
Support Acts: Jared James Nichols, Telekinetic Yeti, Left Lane Cruiser
Ticketing Info

Halestorm / I Prevail

Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: Hollywood Undead, Fit for a King
Ticketing Info

The Iron Roses

Tour Dates: April 12 - May 25
Support Acts: Lowest of the Low, Hit Like a Girl
Ticketing Info

Master Boot Record

Tour Dates: May 2 - 12
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Morbikon

Tour Dates: March 26 - April 11
Support Acts: Early Moods
Ticketing Info

Mudvayne

Tour Dates: May 8 - 18
Support Acts: P.O.D., Zero 9:36, Hyro the Hero, A Killer's Confession
Ticketing Info

NOFX

Tour Dates: June 29 - Oct. 6
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Slightly Stoopid / The Dirty Heads

Tour Dates: June 11 - Aug. 25
Support Acts: Common Kings, Elovaters
Ticketing Info

Sublime With Rome

Tour Dates: April 11 - Sept. 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Taproot

Tour Dates: April 12 - Oct. 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* Sublime and Rebelution will headline the inaugural Point Break Festival taking place June 1-2 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The music weekend will also feature sets from Stephen Marley, Wiz Khalifa, Steel Pulse, Pepper, Tribal Seeds, Fortunate Youth, Hirie and more.
Ticketing Info

* The Project Pabst music festival is back for 2024, taking over Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon the weekend of July 27-28. The lineup features headliners Billy Idol and Big Thief, with support from T-Pain, The Violent Femmes, Gossip, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Jeff Rosenstock, STRFKR, Soccer Mommy, Militarie Gun and more.
Ticketing Info

* Bruce Springsteen and Noah Kahan have signed on to headline the 2024 edition of Sea.Hear.Now. The Black Crowes, 311, The Revivalists, The Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, The Hives, Gogol Bordello and more will play Sept. 14 and 15 on the beaches of Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Ticketing Info

* Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme is putting on a "Josh Homme & Friends" benefit March 20 at Los Angeles' Belasco. All proceeds from the show will benefit the Sweet Stuff Foundation, the non-profit created by the Homme family in 2013 to provide assistance to career musicians, recording engineers and their families struggling with illness and disability. Guests include Dave Grohl, Beck, Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys), Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal), Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman (Queens of the Stone Age), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), St. Vincent, The Kills, comedians Bill Burr and Sarah Silverman and more.
Ticketing Info

Filed Under: Baroness, Chat Pile, CKY, Dirty Heads, Dirty Honey, Halestorm, I Prevail, John Garcia, Jon Anderson, Josh Homme, Master Boot Record, Morbikon, Mudvayne, NOFX, Point Break Festival, Project Pabst Festival, Red Fang, Sea Hear Now, Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Taproot, The Iron Roses
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock
