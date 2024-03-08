We're back with 15 new rock + metal tours and three more newly announced festivals this week.

Topping the list are multiple co-headlining runs, with Halestorm and I Prevail teaming up for a top tour package, Baroness and Red Fang meeting up for a short run and Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads bringing the vibes this summer.

You also have the final touring run of Sublime With Rome before Sublime reverts to their original name with Jakob Nowell taking over lead as Rome Ramirez goes solo. And speaking of farewells, NOFX are saying goodbye with dates this summer.

Meanwhile, on the festival front, the inaugural Point Break Festival joins Sea.Hear.Now and Project Pabst in announcing their lineups this week.

What else got announced and where will you spend your concert dollars? Find out below.

Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks

jon anderson at rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony 2017 Mike Coppola, Getty Images

Tour Dates: May 30 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer on select dates

Baroness / Red Fang

baroness, red fang Ebru Yildiz / James Rexroad

Tour Dates: May 13 - 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Chat Pile

chat pile Photo Credit: Bayley Hanes

Tour Dates: May 9 - 18

Support Acts: Portrayal of Guilt, Nightosphere

CKY

cky, wiping off the dead YouTube: CKY

Tour Dates: May 2 - 26

Support Acts: Crobot, X-Cops

Dirty Honey

dirty honey Photo by Daniel Prakopcyk

Tour Dates: May 10 - 16

Support Acts: Royale Lynn

John Garcia

john garcia and band Photo by Richard Sibbald

Tour Dates: March 16 - May 29

Support Acts: Jared James Nichols, Telekinetic Yeti, Left Lane Cruiser

Halestorm / I Prevail

halestorm, i prevail LIve Nation (2)

Tour Dates: July 9 - Aug. 17

Support Acts: Hollywood Undead, Fit for a King

The Iron Roses

the iron roses PHOTO CREDIT: Gideon Rothmann

Tour Dates: April 12 - May 25

Support Acts: Lowest of the Low, Hit Like a Girl

Master Boot Record

master boot record Metal Blade

Tour Dates: May 2 - 12

Support Acts: None Listed.

Morbikon

morbikon Photo by M. Joyce

Tour Dates: March 26 - April 11

Support Acts: Early Moods

Mudvayne

mudvayne, chad gray, hellyeah Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Tour Dates: May 8 - 18

Support Acts: P.O.D., Zero 9:36, Hyro the Hero, A Killer's Confession

NOFX

NOFX Photo credit: @susanmossphotography

Tour Dates: June 29 - Oct. 6

Support Acts: None Listed.

Slightly Stoopid / The Dirty Heads

slightly stoopid, dirty heads Matt Winkelmeyer / Jason Koerner, Getty Images

Tour Dates: June 11 - Aug. 25

Support Acts: Common Kings, Elovaters

Sublime With Rome

Sublime with Rome Facci PR

Tour Dates: April 11 - Sept. 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Taproot

taproot Photo credit: Thom Hazaert

Tour Dates: April 12 - Oct. 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Also of Note:

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images

* Sublime and Rebelution will headline the inaugural Point Break Festival taking place June 1-2 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The music weekend will also feature sets from Stephen Marley, Wiz Khalifa, Steel Pulse, Pepper, Tribal Seeds, Fortunate Youth, Hirie and more.

* The Project Pabst music festival is back for 2024, taking over Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon the weekend of July 27-28. The lineup features headliners Billy Idol and Big Thief, with support from T-Pain, The Violent Femmes, Gossip, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Jeff Rosenstock, STRFKR, Soccer Mommy, Militarie Gun and more.

* Bruce Springsteen and Noah Kahan have signed on to headline the 2024 edition of Sea.Hear.Now. The Black Crowes, 311, The Revivalists, The Gaslight Anthem, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, The Hives, Gogol Bordello and more will play Sept. 14 and 15 on the beaches of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

* Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme is putting on a "Josh Homme & Friends" benefit March 20 at Los Angeles' Belasco. All proceeds from the show will benefit the Sweet Stuff Foundation, the non-profit created by the Homme family in 2013 to provide assistance to career musicians, recording engineers and their families struggling with illness and disability. Guests include Dave Grohl, Beck, Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys), Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal), Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman (Queens of the Stone Age), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), St. Vincent, The Kills, comedians Bill Burr and Sarah Silverman and more.

