Gemini Syndrome Announce Summer Tour With A Killer’s Confession + More
Alt-metal group Gemini Syndrome will embark on a headlining U.S. tour this summer, with support coming from A Killer's Confession, Ovtlier and Pushing Veronica.
The five-piece group from Los Angeles are preparing to release their first album since 2016's sophomore effort Memento Mori, and, most recently, issued three singles dating back to last year — "Die With Me," "IDK" and "Reintegration."
Vocalist Aaron Nordstrom exclaimed, "We’re very excited to get back on the road this summer with some great friends. After all that the world has been through, it will be nice to be part of the communion of 'synners' once again. See you all soon!"
"It’s great to get back out and visit with our brothers and sisters again," added drummer Brian Steele Medina. "Now more than ever we could all use music and human contact to balance out the pandemic, murder hornets & Pentagon UFO videos."
The 28-date run is set to kick off on July 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah and will wrap up in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Aug. 15. Gemini Syndrome will also make appearances at select festivals along the way, which will not feature the tour openers. Additionally, there is one date where Fozzy will headline and Eva Under Fire will perform in lieu of Ovtlier at select stops.
See all dates below and check listings carefully to see which bands will be at the respective stops. For tickets, head here.
Gemini Syndrome 2021 U.S. Tour Dates With A Killer's Confession, Ovtlier + Pushing Veronica
July 09 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Royal Bar
July 10 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
July 11 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live
July 13 - Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove
July 14 - Iowa, City, Iowa @ Wildwood*
July 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval @ Belknap Park**
July 17 - Cadott, Wis. @ Chippewa Valley Music Festival**
July 18 - Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theatre
July 20 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty’s Live Music
July 21 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
July 23 - Westland, Mich. @ The Token Lounge
July 24 - Marietta, Ohio @ The Adelphia Music Hall
July 25 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall
July 27 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz***
July 28 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse***
July 30 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
July 31 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Stage On Herr @ H-Mac
Aug. 01 - Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage
Aug. 03 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre’s Entertainment Center
Aug. 05 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
Aug. 06 - Akron, Ohio @ The Empire Concert Club & Bar
Aug. 07 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall
Aug. 08 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
Aug. 10 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine
Aug. 11 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street Collective
Aug. 12 - Lawrence, Kan. @ the Bottleneck
Aug. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
Aug. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
* Fozzy headlining, no Pushing Veronica
** Festival, no A Killer’s Confession, Ovtlier, Pushing Veronica
*** Eva Under Fire is direct support, no Ovtlier