Alt-metal group Gemini Syndrome will embark on a headlining U.S. tour this summer, with support coming from A Killer's Confession, Ovtlier and Pushing Veronica.

The five-piece group from Los Angeles are preparing to release their first album since 2016's sophomore effort Memento Mori, and, most recently, issued three singles dating back to last year — "Die With Me," "IDK" and "Reintegration."

Vocalist Aaron Nordstrom exclaimed, "We’re very excited to get back on the road this summer with some great friends. After all that the world has been through, it will be nice to be part of the communion of 'synners' once again. See you all soon!"

"It’s great to get back out and visit with our brothers and sisters again," added drummer Brian Steele Medina. "Now more than ever we could all use music and human contact to balance out the pandemic, murder hornets & Pentagon UFO videos."

The 28-date run is set to kick off on July 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah and will wrap up in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Aug. 15. Gemini Syndrome will also make appearances at select festivals along the way, which will not feature the tour openers. Additionally, there is one date where Fozzy will headline and Eva Under Fire will perform in lieu of Ovtlier at select stops.

See all dates below and check listings carefully to see which bands will be at the respective stops. For tickets, head here.

Gemini Syndrome 2021 U.S. Tour Dates With A Killer's Confession, Ovtlier + Pushing Veronica

July 09 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Royal Bar

July 10 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

July 11 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live

July 13 - Lincoln, Neb. @ The Royal Grove

July 14 - Iowa, City, Iowa @ Wildwood*

July 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval @ Belknap Park**

July 17 - Cadott, Wis. @ Chippewa Valley Music Festival**

July 18 - Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theatre

July 20 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty’s Live Music

July 21 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

July 23 - Westland, Mich. @ The Token Lounge

July 24 - Marietta, Ohio @ The Adelphia Music Hall

July 25 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

July 27 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz***

July 28 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse***

July 30 - Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

July 31 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Stage On Herr @ H-Mac

Aug. 01 - Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage

Aug. 03 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre’s Entertainment Center

Aug. 05 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

Aug. 06 - Akron, Ohio @ The Empire Concert Club & Bar

Aug. 07 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Concert Hall

Aug. 08 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Aug. 10 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine

Aug. 11 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street Collective

Aug. 12 - Lawrence, Kan. @ the Bottleneck

Aug. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Aug. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

* Fozzy headlining, no Pushing Veronica

** Festival, no A Killer’s Confession, Ovtlier, Pushing Veronica

*** Eva Under Fire is direct support, no Ovtlier