On Thursday (April 23), Eva Marie from Eva Under Fire joined Loudwire Nights to discuss her band's next album, Villainous, and their massive tour with Five Finger Death Punch this year.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"Me and the guys have been together for a million years, we still practice as a garage band, so this is like literally a garage band's dream, right," Marie shared with Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong.

"Writing the album took a long time and then all of a sudden it feels like within a week, all of a sudden we had all these plans — so we're just freaking out in a good way."

Villainous is out on July 10 and not long after, Eva Under Fire hit the road to support Five Finger Death Punch at huge venues all over the country. One of the things Marie is looking forward to most with the tour is what happens after Eva Under Fire are finished performing.

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"The hangouts with crowds of that size is just going to be so insane," she admitted.

"I can't believe that. I've stepped on like one or two amphitheater stages before and there's just nothing like it. To have that every night — crazy. That's going to be crazy."

What Else Did Eva Under Fire's Eva Marie Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Living two lives, one as a licensed therapist and one as a touring and recording rock star: "We're all just humans trying to live our best lives, so the questions that I ask myself in the music and the questions I ask when I'm sitting with clients, it's all the same thing. How can we all live well and curate our own experience? And how can we have people that are supportive of our narrative around us? That's so important too, which is why we love being at the rock show, because when you get hundreds of people all in the same room, screaming together about the same thing, there's just nothing like it. This is therapy on the highest level."

Why she's excited for Eva Under Fire's new album: "This album feels so much more authentic to who we are as musicians. I feel like there was a lot that we still had to do, to talk about lyrically, so I feel like a lot of that was done on this album in a way that we're just super proud of. We feel like we've really leveled up."

Working with In This Moment's Maria Brink on the title-track for Villainous: "The people who work with her and the people that work with me were in similar spaces, so they were like, we should, and I was like, don't even play with my heart like this because I've been a Maria Brink fan for years. And I was like, you can't tell me that this is a real possibility until you tell me that she's down. And then they called and they were like, she's down. What 'Villainous' is, what 'Villainous' says, there's not a more perfect individual to be on this track."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Eva Marie joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, April 23; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.