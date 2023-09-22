11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 15-21, 2023)
There's rarely a shortage of great rock and metal to enjoy, and this week is no different as a wealth of bands just announced new tours. Which tickets will you pick up?
Will you spend the "holidaze" with Steel Panther? Will Bush celebrating a hits collection take your concert dollars? Can't get enough of Sevendust and Static-X? That early 2000s pairing is hot again with another leg just booked for 2024. Plus, Guns N' Roses, In Flames and Fidlar just announced a handful of new shows.
Check out all the newly announced rock and metal tours, get dates, cities and venues, and most importantly .... ticketing info. It's all listed below.
Bell Witch
Support Act: Otay Onii
Notes: All shows in December will have a visual accompaniment created by photographer / director and frequent collaborator Bobby Cochran.
Ticketing Info: https://www.bellwitchdoom.net/live
Dec. 06 - Oakland, Calif. @ Stork Club #
Dec. 07 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers #
Dec. 08 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick #
Dec. 09 - Joshua Tree, Calif. @ Joshua Tree Brewing #
Dec. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room #
Dec. 12 - Felton, Calif. @ Felton Music Hall #
Dec. 14 - Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall #
Dec. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater #
Dec. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos #
# w/ Otay:Onii
Brutus
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Info: https://www.wearebrutus.be/live
March 21 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst – Atrium
March 22 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone Berkeley
March 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy
March 24 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory – Constellation Room
March 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge
March 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
March 29 - Austin, Texas @ Parish
March 30 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hal – Upstairs
March 31 - Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada
April 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis
April 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
April 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios
April 06 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Pearl
April 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos
Bush
Support Act: Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire on select dates.
Notes: Bush have their Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 collection coming on Nov. 10.
Ticketing Info: https://bushofficial.com/tour
Nov. 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live *
Nov. 15 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall *
Nov. 17 - Durham, N.C. @ DPAC *
Nov. 18 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theater *
Nov. 19 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theater *
Nov. 21 - Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center *
Nov. 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom +
Nov. 24 - Peterborough, Ontario @ Peterborough Memorial Centre *
Nov. 25 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre *
Nov. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE *
Nov. 28 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee *
Nov. 30 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha *
Dec. 1 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^
Dec. 3 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena *
Dec. 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Orpheum Theatre *
Dec. 6 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Fox Theater *
Dec. 8 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Casino
* Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire supporting
^ Bad Wolves supporting
+ Eva Under Fire Supporting
The Convalescence
Support Act: See below for support acts on specific dates
Notes: The group just released their "No Survivors" single featuring Carnifex. It's featured on their Harvesters of Flesh and Bone album.
Ticketing Info: http://tconband.com
Nov. 1 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs w/Carnifex
Nov. 3 - Toledo, Ohio @ Prime Nightlife w/Casket Robbery
Nov. 4 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory
Nov. 5 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
Nov. 6 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle
Nov. 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's Live Music
Nov. 8 - Overland Park, Kan. @ Vivo Live Events
Nov. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Live Wire Lounge
Nov. 11 - Mansfield, Ohio @ The Electric Co. w/A Killer's Confession
Nov. 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Hard Rock Cafe
Nov. 14 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre
Nov. 15 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Foundry Concert Club
Nov. 16 - Dayton, Ohio @ Blind Bob's
Nov. 18 - Lima, Ohio @ Legacy Ink
Nov. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary w/Signs Of The Swarm
Deap Vally
Support Act: L.A. Witch, Death Valley Girls, Sloppy Jane and Spoon Benders will support on select dates.
Notes: The band has announced their farewell tour, where they will play their SISTRIONIX album in its entirety.
Ticketing Info: https://deapvally.com
Nov. 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Casbah *
Nov. 11 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory ^ *
Nov. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall ^
Nov. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater ^ ~
Nov. 18 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Wise Hall ^
Nov. 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre ^ ~
Feb. 08 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West #
Feb. 09 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East #
Feb. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall #
Feb. 11 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club #
Feb. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom #
Feb. 14 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat #
Feb. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts #
Feb. 17 - New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge #
Feb. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Crystal Ballroom #
March 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram *
March 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar + Billiards *
March 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge *
March 17 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis *
March 18 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf *
March 20 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk *
March 18 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks!
support from ^ L.A. Witch
* Death Valley Girls
# Sloppy Jane
~ Spoon Benders
Des Rocs
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The tour comes in support of Des' Dream Machine album.
Ticketing Info: https://desrocs.com
Nov. 01 - Seattle, Wash. @ Funhouse
Nov. 02 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre Lounge
Nov. 04 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent
Nov. 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour
Nov. 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Last Exit Live
Nov. 09 - Austin, Texas @ Parish
Nov. 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall
Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada
Nov. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Aisle 5
Nov. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In
Nov. 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Basement
Nov. 18 - Washington, D.C. @ Miracle Theatre
Nov. 20 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair
Nov. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Racket
Pussy Riot - Riot Days
Support Act: Liza Anne, Sloppy Jane, Death Valley Girls, Pinkshift and Thick on select dates.
Notes: The 'Pussy Riot - Riot Days' shows will deliver an innovative combination of live music, theatre, and video.
Ticketing Info: https://riotdays.com/#tour
Nov. 1 - Montreal, Quebec @ Rialto Theatre #
Nov. 2 - Toronto, Ontario @ Axis #
Nov. 3 - Ferndale, Mich. @ Magic Bag #
Nov. 5 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall #
Nov. 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge #
Nov. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre @
Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon @
Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatrr @
Nov. 15 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz @
Nov. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theatre
Nov. 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box @
Nov. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom +
Nov. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger >
Nov. 25 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's >
Nov. 26 - Dallas, Texas @ Tulips >
Nov. 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall >
Nov. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
Nov. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)
Dec. 2 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club >
Dec. 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall <
Dec. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club <
Dec. 8 - Brooklyn, N.y. @ Warsaw <
# Liza Anne supports.
@ Sloppy Jane (Solo) supports
+ Death Valley Girls supports
> Pinkshift supports
< Thick supports
Sevendust / Static-X
Support Act: Dope and Lines of Loyalty
Notes: This is the second leg of the "Machine Killer" tour.
Ticketing Info: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour or https://static-x.org/pages/tour
Feb. 1 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues
Feb. 2 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion
Feb. 3 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Feb. 4 – Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center
Feb. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 7 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Feb. 9 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana
Feb. 10 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Feb. 12 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
Feb. 13 – New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
Feb. 14 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Feb. 16 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Feb. 17 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks
Feb. 18 – Toronto, British Columbia @ Pickering Resort Casino
Feb. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Feb. 21 – Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live
Feb. 22 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater
Feb. 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live
Feb. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
Feb. 26 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Feb. 27 – Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion
Steel Panther
Support Act: Moon Fever
Notes: The "On the Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour" will roast your chestnuts!
Ticketing Info: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour
Dec. 1 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Temple Live
Dec. 2 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Dec. 3 – East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
Dec. 5 – Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
Dec. 7 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s
Dec. 8 – Charles Town, W.V. @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
Dec. 10 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Dec. 12 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Dec. 13 – Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center
Dec. 15 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Dec. 16 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Dec. 17 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party
Notes: The DJ events continue to help revive nu-metal's popularity.
Ticketing Info: https://www.thenumetalparty.com/tour-dates
Nov. 3 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego (Unofficial Dia De Los Deftones Sideshow Party)
Nov. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Whirling Tiger
Dec. 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Dec. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
DeC. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Club at Stage AE
Dec. 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
Dec. 23 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd
Dec. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
Jan. 5 - Spokane, Wash. @ District Bar
Jan. 6 - Lynnwood, Wash. @ Vessel Taphouse
Jan. 20 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground
Jan. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Feb. 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
Chelsea Wolfe
Support Act: None Listed.
Notes: The tour was announced as Chelsea just released her new song "Dusk."
Ticketing Info: https://chelseawolfe.com
Feb. 27 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park
Feb. 28 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
March 1 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn
March 2 - Dallas, Texas @ The Studio at The Factory
March 3 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
March 5 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
March 6 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
March 8 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
March 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
March 10 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
March 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
March 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom
March 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale
March 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda
March 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
March 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre
March 20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Varsity Theatre
March 22 - Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre
March 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
March 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune Theater
March 26 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theater
March 27 - Portland, Ore. @ The Roseland Ballroom
March 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore
March 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo
Also of Note:
* Guns N' Roses have added four more dates to their fall North American tour. The new stops include Edmonton, Alberta (Oct. 19, Rogers Place), Nampa, Idaho (Oct. 22, Ford Arena), Salt Lake City, Utah (Oct. 24, Delta Center) and Denver, Colorado (Oct. 27, Ball Arena).
Ticketing Info: https://www.gunsnroses.com/tour
* Phish will play a four-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden to finish out their 2023 touring. The shows are set for Dec. 28-31.
Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/phish-tickets/artist/748766?irgwc=1&clickid=TDc3%3AO3IExyITeX2IqWvR2yDUkFRWjVhQS2sWI0&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_1882189&impradid=1882189&REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat1882189&wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_1882189&utm_source=1882189-Consequence%20Media%20LLC&impradname=Consequence%20Media%20LLC&utm_medium=affiliate&ircid=4272
* Bleeding Through have announced their This Is Love, This Is Murderous 20th Anniversary Show, taking place Dec. 16 at the Anaheim House of Blues in California. Unearth, Impending Doom, Lionheart, Ov Sulfur and Saltwound will all provide support on the run.
Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1029704573
* Buckcherry, Nonpoint, Taproot, Butcher Babies, Ra, Otherwise, World Gone Cold, Afterlife, The Letter Black, Seventh Day Slumber, Madame Mayhem and more will play the 2024 Throwdown at the Campground Festival June 6-9 in Soperton, Ga.
Ticketing Info: https://www.campthrowdown.com
* Fidlar have booked a pair of November U.S. shows before heading over to the U.K. and Europe for a full-fledged tour. Look for the group in Las Vegas at the Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 4 and in Phoenix at the Van Buren on Nov. 5.
Ticketing Info: https://www.fidlarmusic.net/tour
* In Flames and Havok will hit the road together for four dates in November. Stops include Denver, Colorado (Nov. 16, Ogden Theater), Albuquerque, New Mexico (Nov. 17, Sunshine Theater), Window Rock, Arizona (Nov. 18, Window Rock Sports Center) and Phoenix (Sept. 19, The Van Buren).
Ticketing Info: https://www.inflames.com/?fbclid=IwAR03QBwvTDFLDQlqeZF8tZVZt51rGoaTo2HmvzVtuRP4aeX_rkrAT6eTH70