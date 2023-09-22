There's rarely a shortage of great rock and metal to enjoy, and this week is no different as a wealth of bands just announced new tours. Which tickets will you pick up?

Will you spend the "holidaze" with Steel Panther? Will Bush celebrating a hits collection take your concert dollars? Can't get enough of Sevendust and Static-X? That early 2000s pairing is hot again with another leg just booked for 2024. Plus, Guns N' Roses, In Flames and Fidlar just announced a handful of new shows.

Check out all the newly announced rock and metal tours, get dates, cities and venues, and most importantly .... ticketing info. It's all listed below.

Bell Witch

bell witch Bobby Cochran loading...

Support Act: Otay Onii

Notes: All shows in December will have a visual accompaniment created by photographer / director and frequent collaborator Bobby Cochran.

Ticketing Info: https://www.bellwitchdoom.net/live

Dec. 06 - Oakland, Calif. @ Stork Club #

Dec. 07 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers #

Dec. 08 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick #

Dec. 09 - Joshua Tree, Calif. @ Joshua Tree Brewing #

Dec. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Lodge Room #

Dec. 12 - Felton, Calif. @ Felton Music Hall #

Dec. 14 - Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall #

Dec. 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater #

Dec. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos #

# w/ Otay:Onii

Brutus

brutus Photo by Eva Vlonk loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Info: https://www.wearebrutus.be/live

March 21 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst – Atrium

March 22 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone Berkeley

March 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy

March 24 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory – Constellation Room

March 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge

March 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

March 29 - Austin, Texas @ Parish

March 30 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hal – Upstairs

March 31 - Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada

April 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis

April 03 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

April 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios

April 06 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Pearl

April 07 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Bush

bush 2B Entertainment loading...

Support Act: Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire on select dates.

Notes: Bush have their Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 collection coming on Nov. 10.

Ticketing Info: https://bushofficial.com/tour

Nov. 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live *

Nov. 15 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall *

Nov. 17 - Durham, N.C. @ DPAC *

Nov. 18 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theater *

Nov. 19 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theater *

Nov. 21 - Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center *

Nov. 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom +

Nov. 24 - Peterborough, Ontario @ Peterborough Memorial Centre *

Nov. 25 - Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre *

Nov. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE *

Nov. 28 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee *

Nov. 30 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha *

Dec. 1 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^

Dec. 3 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena *

Dec. 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Orpheum Theatre *

Dec. 6 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Fox Theater *

Dec. 8 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Casino

* Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire supporting

^ Bad Wolves supporting

+ Eva Under Fire Supporting

READ MORE: 91 Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Top 40 Hits

The Convalescence

the convalescence Cleopatra Records loading...

Support Act: See below for support acts on specific dates

Notes: The group just released their "No Survivors" single featuring Carnifex. It's featured on their Harvesters of Flesh and Bone album.

Ticketing Info: http://tconband.com

Nov. 1 - Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs w/Carnifex

Nov. 3 - Toledo, Ohio @ Prime Nightlife w/Casket Robbery

Nov. 4 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory

Nov. 5 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Nov. 6 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Black Circle

Nov. 7 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's Live Music

Nov. 8 - Overland Park, Kan. @ Vivo Live Events

Nov. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Live Wire Lounge

Nov. 11 - Mansfield, Ohio @ The Electric Co. w/A Killer's Confession

Nov. 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Hard Rock Cafe

Nov. 14 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

Nov. 15 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Foundry Concert Club

Nov. 16 - Dayton, Ohio @ Blind Bob's

Nov. 18 - Lima, Ohio @ Legacy Ink

Nov. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Sanctuary w/Signs Of The Swarm

Deap Vally

deap vally Photo by James Dierx. loading...

Support Act: L.A. Witch, Death Valley Girls, Sloppy Jane and Spoon Benders will support on select dates.

Notes: The band has announced their farewell tour, where they will play their SISTRIONIX album in its entirety.

Ticketing Info: https://deapvally.com

Nov. 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Casbah *

Nov. 11 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory ^ *

Nov. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall ^

Nov. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Star Theater ^ ~

Nov. 18 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Wise Hall ^

Nov. 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune Theatre ^ ~

Feb. 08 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West #

Feb. 09 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East #

Feb. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall #

Feb. 11 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club #

Feb. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom #

Feb. 14 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat #

Feb. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts #

Feb. 17 - New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge #

Feb. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Crystal Ballroom #

March 09 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram *

March 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar + Billiards *

March 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge *

March 17 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis *

March 18 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf *

March 20 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk *

March 18 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Indie Rocks!

support from ^ L.A. Witch

* Death Valley Girls

# Sloppy Jane

~ Spoon Benders

Des Rocs

des rocs Photo by Javi Perez loading...

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The tour comes in support of Des' Dream Machine album.

Ticketing Info: https://desrocs.com

Nov. 01 - Seattle, Wash. @ Funhouse

Nov. 02 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre Lounge

Nov. 04 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

Nov. 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour

Nov. 07 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Last Exit Live

Nov. 09 - Austin, Texas @ Parish

Nov. 10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall

Nov. 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada

Nov. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Aisle 5

Nov. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Nov. 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Basement

Nov. 18 - Washington, D.C. @ Miracle Theatre

Nov. 20 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair

Nov. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Racket

Pussy Riot - Riot Days

pussy riot Photo by TARA TJÖRVADÓTTIR loading...

Support Act: Liza Anne, Sloppy Jane, Death Valley Girls, Pinkshift and Thick on select dates.

Notes: The 'Pussy Riot - Riot Days' shows will deliver an innovative combination of live music, theatre, and video.

Ticketing Info: https://riotdays.com/#tour

Nov. 1 - Montreal, Quebec @ Rialto Theatre #

Nov. 2 - Toronto, Ontario @ Axis #

Nov. 3 - Ferndale, Mich. @ Magic Bag #

Nov. 5 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall #

Nov. 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge #

Nov. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre @

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon @

Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatrr @

Nov. 15 - San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz @

Nov. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco Theatre

Nov. 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box @

Nov. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom +

Nov. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger >

Nov. 25 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's >

Nov. 26 - Dallas, Texas @ Tulips >

Nov. 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall >

Nov. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Nov. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Dec. 2 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club >

Dec. 3 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall <

Dec. 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club <

Dec. 8 - Brooklyn, N.y. @ Warsaw <

# Liza Anne supports.

@ Sloppy Jane (Solo) supports

+ Death Valley Girls supports

> Pinkshift supports

< Thick supports

Sevendust / Static-X

sevendust, static-x Chuck Brueckmann / Jeremy Saffer loading...

Support Act: Dope and Lines of Loyalty

Notes: This is the second leg of the "Machine Killer" tour.

Ticketing Info: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour or https://static-x.org/pages/tour

Feb. 1 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House Of Blues

Feb. 2 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

Feb. 3 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Feb. 4 – Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center

Feb. 6 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 7 – Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Feb. 9 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana

Feb. 10 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 12 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Feb. 13 – New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

Feb. 14 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Feb. 16 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Feb. 17 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

Feb. 18 – Toronto, British Columbia @ Pickering Resort Casino

Feb. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Feb. 21 – Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live

Feb. 22 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

Feb. 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Feb. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Feb. 26 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Feb. 27 – Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Steel Panther

steel panther Photo by David Jackson loading...

Support Act: Moon Fever

Notes: The "On the Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour" will roast your chestnuts!

Ticketing Info: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour

Dec. 1 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Temple Live

Dec. 2 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Dec. 3 – East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

Dec. 5 – Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Dec. 7 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

Dec. 8 – Charles Town, W.V. @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

Dec. 10 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Dec. 12 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Dec. 13 – Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Dec. 15 – Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Dec. 16 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Dec. 17 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party

sugar the nu-metal party Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party loading...

Notes: The DJ events continue to help revive nu-metal's popularity.

Ticketing Info: https://www.thenumetalparty.com/tour-dates

Nov. 3 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego (Unofficial Dia De Los Deftones Sideshow Party)

Nov. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Whirling Tiger

Dec. 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Dec. 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

DeC. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Club at Stage AE

Dec. 16 - Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Dec. 23 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

Dec. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

Jan. 5 - Spokane, Wash. @ District Bar

Jan. 6 - Lynnwood, Wash. @ Vessel Taphouse

Jan. 20 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground

Jan. 20 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Feb. 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

Chelsea Wolfe

chelsea wolfe Ebru Yildiz loading...

Support Act: None Listed.

Notes: The tour was announced as Chelsea just released her new song "Dusk."

Ticketing Info: https://chelseawolfe.com

Feb. 27 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

Feb. 28 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

March 1 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn

March 2 - Dallas, Texas @ The Studio at The Factory

March 3 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

March 5 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

March 6 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

March 8 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

March 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

March 10 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

March 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

March 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

March 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

March 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

March 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

March 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Vic Theatre

March 20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Varsity Theatre

March 22 - Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre

March 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

March 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune Theater

March 26 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue Theater

March 27 - Portland, Ore. @ The Roseland Ballroom

March 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

March 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

Also of Note:

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* Guns N' Roses have added four more dates to their fall North American tour. The new stops include Edmonton, Alberta (Oct. 19, Rogers Place), Nampa, Idaho (Oct. 22, Ford Arena), Salt Lake City, Utah (Oct. 24, Delta Center) and Denver, Colorado (Oct. 27, Ball Arena).

Ticketing Info: https://www.gunsnroses.com/tour

* Phish will play a four-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden to finish out their 2023 touring. The shows are set for Dec. 28-31.

Ticketing Info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/phish-tickets/artist/748766?irgwc=1&clickid=TDc3%3AO3IExyITeX2IqWvR2yDUkFRWjVhQS2sWI0&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_1882189&impradid=1882189&REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat1882189&wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_1882189&utm_source=1882189-Consequence%20Media%20LLC&impradname=Consequence%20Media%20LLC&utm_medium=affiliate&ircid=4272

* Bleeding Through have announced their This Is Love, This Is Murderous 20th Anniversary Show, taking place Dec. 16 at the Anaheim House of Blues in California. Unearth, Impending Doom, Lionheart, Ov Sulfur and Saltwound will all provide support on the run.

Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1029704573

* Buckcherry, Nonpoint, Taproot, Butcher Babies, Ra, Otherwise, World Gone Cold, Afterlife, The Letter Black, Seventh Day Slumber, Madame Mayhem and more will play the 2024 Throwdown at the Campground Festival June 6-9 in Soperton, Ga.

Ticketing Info: https://www.campthrowdown.com

* Fidlar have booked a pair of November U.S. shows before heading over to the U.K. and Europe for a full-fledged tour. Look for the group in Las Vegas at the Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 4 and in Phoenix at the Van Buren on Nov. 5.

Ticketing Info: https://www.fidlarmusic.net/tour

* In Flames and Havok will hit the road together for four dates in November. Stops include Denver, Colorado (Nov. 16, Ogden Theater), Albuquerque, New Mexico (Nov. 17, Sunshine Theater), Window Rock, Arizona (Nov. 18, Window Rock Sports Center) and Phoenix (Sept. 19, The Van Buren).

Ticketing Info: https://www.inflames.com/?fbclid=IwAR03QBwvTDFLDQlqeZF8tZVZt51rGoaTo2HmvzVtuRP4aeX_rkrAT6eTH70