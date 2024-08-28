When Joey Arena started talking about Ovtlier's tour schedule this year, he was quick to recognize it hasn't been as packed or busy as fans may want.

"So, I rescue senior dogs," Arena shared with Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights Tuesday (Aug. 27).

"I have a knack for welcoming a lot of heartbreak in my life ... We were touring heavy last summer and I got a call from my ex and she was watching [one of my dogs] at the time. He was a little long-haired chihuahua. I just got off stage in Detroit and saw my phone keep lighting up in the back."

When he checked his voicemail, it was his ex telling him to call back because she was racing to the emergency room. Arena grabbed an early flight out of Detroit the next morning, raced home and spent six hours with his dog.

"I believe he waited for me to say goodbye," Arena said.

"It was this moment where the first time in my life I was like, 'I don't know if I can really keep doing music anymore.' Not as far as writing it and creating it, but more or less giving so much of myself to the road and the industry and the music."

Nearly missing out on saying goodbye to his dog reminded Arena of the births of nieces and nephews he's missed or the funerals of close loved ones he couldn't attend because of his tour schedule.

"It was just this moment of realization of trying to find a better balance in my life," he admitted. "I want to eventually just get so much money, [I can] build a sanctuary for all senior dogs. That's my newfound purpose."

Fortunately, as he pursues his love and passion for caring for senior dogs, Arena shared good news for fans, too.

"Long story short, [touring] is going to be ramped up. We're going to be announcing another one for the fall."

What Else Did Ovtlier's Joey Arena Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like collaborating with Chris Motionless on the song "Warriors," and how he's felt loved by the Motionless in White family

Why he's been focused on releasing singles as of late versus working on a full-length album

How hip-hop informs his vision of what's possible with Ovtlier

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

