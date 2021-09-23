As one story concludes, another is about to begin! Gemini Syndrome have put the final touches on the final chapter of their three-album trilogy, and will share it with the world this fall as 3rd Degree - The Raising arrives on Oct. 15, with a newly announced tour bringing the music to the masses at venues across the U.S.

The band's "INITIATION" tour will kick off Oct. 28 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, giving fans a few weeks to digest the new album before the band brings it to the concert stage.

“We're very excited to be back out in the road again this fall. It’s a time of transformation on our planet and our lives in preparation for the rebirth of the approaching solstice. We're grateful to share this INITIATION with all you Spiritual Soldiers on the frontline helping to bring music back to this fucked up world,” says Gemini Syndrome vocalist Aaron Nordstrom.

Drummer Brian Steele Medina continues, “We love nothing more than performing and creating a sacred space for transmutation with our brothers and sisters. Now more than ever, it feels like everything is trying to pull us apart and perpetuate the illusion that we are separate. That we are not ONE. It's all bullshit. Give us your pandemics, your Pentagon UFO videos, and your barriers... It's all fucking noise, but we're louder and we will rise above it all.”

The tour will find Ovtlier joining the band for the first portion of the run, while Oh! The Horror provide support on the back half. Pushing Veronica and Them Damn Kings are also on board for the trek that is set to conclude about a month after its launch on Nov. 27 in Reno, Nevada. All cities, dates and venues can be seen below.

Gemini Syndrome are offering special VIP packages for the tour. These packages include a special private acoustic performance, a VIP "Synner" laminate, autographed poster, and meet & greet session with the band. (*VIP Packages must be purchased in addition to a regular concert ticket.) Head to the band's website for ticketing details.

The tour will give the band a chance to showcase some of the music from the upcoming 3rd Degree - The Raising album, which is now on target for an Oct. 15 release through Century Media.

“The album is about death and rebirth. Finding your true self and fostering its growth so as to help build the world better than we inherited it,” says Nordstrom. “In the process of this record I made some major life choices. Mainly to stop killing myself slowly with alcohol. Two years without a drink, and a couple near death experiences later, I think I have ample experience to talk about a subject as elusive as death.”

Medina adds, “The twist to the 3rd and ‘final’ degree, is that it’s not the end at all. Rather, it’s a rebirth contingent upon our growth and lessons learned from the suffering of our past mistakes. A spiritual growth that can only be attained through baptism by fire. A metaphorical, yet very real resurrection — THE RAISING.”

Nordstrom continues, “Our hope is that through sharing our experiences, lessons learned, and battles overcome, that we can help others to examine their own consciousness. Their role in the world in its almost infinite capacity, and to help remind each other that we are ALL in this together. We are a family, and when we are United in our commonality, we can achieve things worthy of the attention of the GODS. If you want to change the world, quietly go to work on yourself.”

Pre-orders are currently underway for the new album and you can check out the artwork and track listing for the set below. You can get the new record in physical or digital formats.

Gemini Syndrome, 3rd Degree – The Raising Album Artwork + Track Listing:

Century Media

Reintegration

IDK

Die With Me

Baptized in Fire

Children of the Sun

Abandoned

Broken Reflection

Sum Quod Eris

Best of Me

Absolution

Hold the Line

Where We Started From

Fiat Lux

Gemini Syndrome Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Oct. 28 - Chippewa Falls, Wis. @ Joel’s 4Corners *

Oct. 29 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center *

Oct. 30 - Racine, Wis. @ Rt 20 (WIIL Rock Halloween Bash) *

Oct. 31 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory *

Nov. 02 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester Music Tavern *

Nov. 04 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop *

Nov. 05 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Iron Works *

Nov. 06 - Liverpool, N.Y. @ Sharkey’s *

Nov. 07 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance *

Nov. 08 - New York City, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge ****

Nov. 09 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground *

Nov. 10 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb *

Nov. 12 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capones *

Nov. 13 - Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger *

Nov. 14 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks ***

Nov. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box **

Nov. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey **

Nov. 20 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Nov. 22 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse **

Nov. 23 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock **

Nov. 24 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey a Go Go **

Nov. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Backstage Bar **

Nov. 27 - Reno, Nev. @ Reno Brewhouse **

* Direct support is Ovtlier

** Direct support is Oh! The Horror

*** Show with Smile Empty Soul, Ovtlier, Sunflower Dead, Pushing V, Tommy Gibbons

**** GEMINI SYNDROME and Ovtlier only