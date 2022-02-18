Orgy Postpone Portion of U.S. Spring ‘Revival’ Tour

UPDATE: Orgy are having to make some adjustments to their spring tour, revealing that "circumstances beyond our control" with their bus have necessitated some shifting of dates. A newly revised itinerary for the shows that currently remain unchanged can be seen at the bottom of this post.

Industrial rock veterans Orgy have just announced the "Revival" U.S. tour, which will take them across the country on 27 stops with things coming to an end at the 50th anniversary bash at the iconic Rainbow Bar and Grill in West Hollywood.

September Mourning will serve as direct support for Orgy from May 23 through April 6, after which, Oh! The Horror will jump on in their place while special guests Death Valley High and Black Satellite will both be on most of the run.

Tickets are on sale now and the full list of tour dates can be seen below.

Founding vocalist Jay Gordon commented, "So excited to hit stages all over America at last! Orgy will be playing with some really cool artists. We are excited to come and show people how fucking happy we are that the world is experiencing live music again!! Orgy will be playing some new material that we are so excited to bring to the masses. We put a lot of heart and soul into these tracks and people will see that in our performances as well."

"This Covid shit is crazy too so we are taking extra care of our minds and bodies so that the energy level is at the highest and that will show when you see our performances," he continued.

Preaching personal safety and responsibility, Gordon added, "We ask that everyone coming to the shows is responsible enough to mask up and test before seeing any live entertainment globally and to respect the health of others as well as the artist’s that you are coming to see. Everyone needs to take precautions to help fight this awful coronavirus every step of the way. Test frequently for everyone's sake!. See u soon!!"

Orgy 2022 Tour Dates

March 19 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Usual Place w/Death Valley High + Cosmic Killjoy

March 20 - Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Pub Rock w/Death Valley High + Cosmic Killjoy

April 03 - Parsippany, N.J. @ Dark Side of the Con

April 21 - Reno, Nev. @ Peavine Taphouse Eats & Beats w/Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High + Cosmic Killjoy

April 22 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post w/Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High + Cosmic Killjoy

April 23 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone Berkeley w/Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High + Cosmic Killjoy

April 24 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Rainbow 50th Anniversary w/Steel Panther, Pretty Boy Floyd and more