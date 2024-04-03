Orgy singer Jay Gordon has released a confusing, self-conflicting statement regarding the comments he made about Linkin Park's potential new singer during a recent interview.

What the vocalist has now come out and said is at odds with his original comments.

What Jay Gordon Originally Said About Linkin Park's Future — Full Context

Interviewer Radioactive Mike Z asked Gordon about his favorite Chester Bennington memories and later notes that the two bands were making albums at the same time early in their careers.

Gordon recollects some moments and says, “Very, very cool guys and obviously a great band. They’ve been around a long time and they’re still going for it. It’s going to be tough without Chester, but we’ll see. I hear they got a girl singer now. That’s what I heard.”

In response to Gordon's comments, Mike Z follows up and posits whether the band might return some day. Gordon lightly walked back his comment, adding, “Don’t quote me on that. I’m not sure who the singer is going to be," and then doubled down, repeating his claim, "but I heard it was gonna be female. They might just try to move on like that. That ought to be interesting.”

Breaking Down Jay Gordon's Response Statement

In his statement which was shared on Facebook (seen in full below), Gordon first claims, "I know nothing" about whether Linkin Park intend to move ahead with a new singer before contending his words — which were quoted in full across widespread reporting — were taken "out of context."

It is unclear what additional context could have painted these words in a more accurate light, especially now that Gordon is arguing that he actually has no knowledge of Linkin Park's plans, if there even are any.

"I said nothing about knowing any of that and never brought it up," the vocalist adds, despite having been the first individual to broach the subject of Linkin Park's future and in an unprovoked manner.

Gordon also states, "I love those guys and wish them the best," later adding, "I love Chester [Bennington] and there will never be another him ever."

Curiously, he concludes, "Strange that that dude said something to me about it, not the other way around." It is not certain if Gordon is referencing interviewer Mike Z, who only inquired about Linkin Park's future after Gordon's initial comment.

Screenshot of Jay Gordon's statement about his Linkin Park singer comments

Jay Gordon's Additional Comment on His Statement

In the comments section of the statement, which was shared on Gordon's Facebook page, the singer says, in part, "I would never speak on another band's behalf." Again, he claimed three times that he had heard that Linkin Park will carry on with a new singer, even noting, "It ought to be interesting."

"[Linkin Park] communicate fine on their own," he goes on after mentioning he would never speak on behalf of another band.

"If something like that happens I would hope THEY would be the ones to drop the news. I sure as hell wouldn't do that to them or anyone," Gordon says after being the one to let the rumors he said he had heard slip during a recorded interview.

Screenshot of Jay Gordon's comment on his statement about his Linkin Park singer comments

Additional comments from others also seem puzzled by Gordon's statement.

Many refer to the video interview where he indeed made the statements he now claims to have absolutely no knowledge of or information about. "You're literally on video bringing it up dude," writes one person. "The video is on YouTube. Jay said word for word what was posted in the article," adds another.

Someone else joked, asking if the interview featured an AI version of Jay Gordon.

Watch the video interview for yourself below. The video will play as Mike Z asks about Chester Bennington memories. At around the 10-minute mark, Gordon can be seen making the claims he now denies having any knowledge of and having ever brought up.

Orgy's Jay Gordon, Interview With Mike Z